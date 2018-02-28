The much-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has become more exciting as there are chances of Spice Girls might just be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on 19th May 2018. Mel B got fans and the anchors of Girl Chat Live, The Real Daytime shrieking excitedly when she dropped a hint that the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is one of the most awaited events of this year. Prince Henry of Wales, who is familiarly known as Prince Harry, is all set to tie the knot with his longtime American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle this summer. Now, the latest news related to the much-awaited royal wedding is very interesting. The Spice Girls might just be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on 19th May 2018. It is surely the most anticipated and big wedding of this summer.

Mel B got fans and the anchors of Girl Chat Live, The Real Daytime shrieking excitedly when she dropped a hint that the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding. All three anchors of the show lost their control and one of them even shrieked when Mel said that she might be attending the wedding.Prince Harry is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. He has been dating the 36-year-old star, since the summer of 2016, who shot fame with the US legal drama Suits.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

It is said that the lovebirds met through mutual friends in London and have always been together in recent months, with Markle said to have almost moved into Prince Harry’s home at Kensington Palace. Miss Markle’s parents have wished their daughter and Prince Harry “a lifetime of happiness”. In a joint statement released by Kensington Palace, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said their daughter’s relationship with the prince was a “source of great joy” to them. According to sources, Markle is close to both her parents, who were divorced when she was young and has frequently written about the love and support they have given her.

