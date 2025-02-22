Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to, with Thunderbolts releasing in May, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. Next year, the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday will debut, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Tom Holland’s highly anticipated Spider-Man 4 will be hitting theaters a bit later than initially planned. Sony Pictures recently announced that the next installment of the Marvel superhero saga is now set for release on July 31, moving one week later than its previous schedule.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Release Date Of Spider-Man 4

The upcoming Spider-Man movie, which is currently untitled, will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The release date change is intended to provide more breathing room between Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland and is slated for release on July 17.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. This star-studded adaptation of Homer’s classic epic is expected to be a major box office contender.

Tom Holland’s Last Appearance as Spider-Man

Tom Holland last portrayed the beloved web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), directed by Jon Watts, which grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide. Watts also helmed Holland’s earlier Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The screenplay for Spider-Man 4 is penned by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, the writing duo behind No Way Home. Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Peter Parker’s story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sony holds the film rights to Spider-Man but partnered with Disney in 2015 to bring the character into the MCU. This collaboration has allowed Spider-Man to play a crucial role in Marvel’s interconnected storyline.

Upcoming Marvel Movies in 2025

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to, with Thunderbolts releasing in May, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. Next year, the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday will debut, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

In addition to his role as Spider-Man, Tom Holland is set to star alongside Austin Butler in the crime drama American Speed for Amazon MGM Studios. With a packed schedule of high-profile projects, Holland continues to be one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors.

ALSO READ: Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026