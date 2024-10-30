‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Metro Boomin faces serious allegations in a lawsuit filed by Vanessa LeMaistre, accusing him of rape and referencing the incident in his music, sparking outrage and legal action.

Metro Boomin, the prominent hip-hop producer known for his collaborations with artists like Future and 21 Savage, has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. The lawsuit, brought forth by Vanessa LeMaistre, 38, claims that the producer alluded to the alleged assault in one of his songs after posing as her friend for several months. LeMaistre also asserts that she terminated a pregnancy resulting from the incident.

The lawsuit details the emotional turmoil LeMaistre experienced following the death of her nine-month-old son, which she claims led her to meet Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland T. Wayne, in 2016. The two reportedly connected over their shared experiences of grief and depression during an initial meeting in Las Vegas.

LeMaistre alleges that upon arriving at Wayne’s location, she was offered alcohol and consumed half of a Xanax bar, which she had taken to manage her anxiety related to her son’s passing. She claims that Wayne opened up about his own struggles with depression, stemming from a recent breakup with his long-term girlfriend.

The Alleged Incident

The lawsuit describes a harrowing sequence of events: “However, the next thing Ms. LeMaistre can recall is waking up on a bed in a different location with Wayne raping her and being completely unable to move or make a sound.” She reports being in and out of consciousness, later awakening to Wayne performing oral sex on her. The lawsuit emphasizes, “At no point during this encounter was Ms. LeMaistre able to consent to any sexual activity, and Wayne’s conduct without question constituted rape and sexual assault.”

Weeks after the alleged assault, LeMaistre discovered she was pregnant and subsequently underwent an abortion.

Musical References And Trauma

Approximately one year after the alleged incident, Wayne released the song “Rap Saved Me,” featuring 21 Savage and Migos members Offset and Quavo. Certain lyrics, including “She took a Xanny, then she fainted” and “She drive me crazy, have my baby,” have been cited in the lawsuit as references to LeMaistre’s experience, contributing to her ongoing trauma.

LeMaistre is seeking a jury trial and damages for the alleged assault, underscoring the seriousness of her claims.

Response From Metro Boomin’s Legal Team

Lawrence Hinkle II, an attorney representing Metro Boomin, dismissed the lawsuit as a “pure shakedown” filled with false accusations. He stated, “Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

In a statement from LeMaistre’s attorneys, Michael J. Willemin, Monica Hincken, Omar H. Bengali, and Robert J. Girard II, they expressed: “Metro Boomin has built a successful career with lyrics and social media that are not only offensive but also explicitly outline his intentions to harm women. These are more than mere words, and it’s time for him to be held accountable for his manipulative tactics and unacceptable behavior.”

Notably, Metro Boomin composed the original soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, earning co-production credits on ten tracks. The soundtrack also includes contributions from prominent producers like Dr. Luke, MIKE DEAN, Dre Moon, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., and several others.

