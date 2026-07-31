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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day made Indian box office history with an unprecedented Rs 72.44 crore Day 1 gross. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel blockbuster dethroned Avengers: Endgame to become the country's highest-grossing Hollywood opener ever.

Tom Holland (PC: X)
Tom Holland (PC: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 11:36 IST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: The newest entrant to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has already broken every pre-existing theatrical record in India, non-Indian cinema that is. As per trade analysis site Sacnilk, the Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland raked in a whopping Rs 72.44 crore at the box office on day one of release in India, equating to a net collection of Rs 60.60 crore. With this, Spider-Man has already crossed the milestone of the previously highest-grossing film, Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with a record Rs 65 crore collection.

How did Spider-Man: Brand New Day dethrone Avengers: Endgame?

This record-breaking performance was driven by pre-ticket sales and a wide screen coverage of 17,250 screens across the nation. In all dubbed versions, the occupancy for the film turned out to be 72.3 percent. Although the original version accounted for a majority part with Rs 32.25 crore nett at 55 percent occupancy, the Hindi dubbed version emerged as the major driver of attendance numbers. The Hindi version operated at an incredibly high occupancy of 95 percent, resulting in Rs 22 crore nett. There were further contributions from other language versions including Southern languages such as the Telugu and Tamil version fetching Rs 3.25 crore nett and Rs 3 crore nett respectively.

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What drove the unprecedented box office surge in India?

The combination of strategic local positioning and plain popularity resulted in an unprecedented rush to the single screens as well as multiplexes. This Rs 22 crore nett from the Hindi dub shows that the movie has succeeded in proving that Peter Parker enjoys a huge mass appeal across the Tier-2 and Tier-3 market segment, equal to any other native blockbuster action movie. The director Destin Daniel Cretton brings in the element of high emotional drama in his choice of the story in which Peter Parker, left alone after the world forgot him, picks up the pieces.

What are the global box office projections for the opening weekend?

Outside India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already taking on a gigantic global scale. Overseas markets soon helped drive up the international tally past the $100 million mark on the first day itself, buoyed by a massive $35 million first-day figure in China along with a strong debut in the UK, France, and South Korea. Backed by a stellar 91 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes and favourable buzz, trade pundits predict an international opening weekend of between $465 million and $550 million. Back home in India, the movie is still on course to beat the highly sought after Rs 200 crore weekend target.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark

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