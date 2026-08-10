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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11 in India. Tom Holland's superhero film has now crossed Rs 415 crore in India net and is nearing the Rs 500 crore gross milestone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections Day 11, Image Credits- IMDb
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections Day 11, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 10:37 IST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still holding tight to its stronghold at the Indian box office as it completes its second week. This Tom Holland starrer witnessed a good bump on its second Sunday and earned Rs 34.70 crore net in India with 13,862 shows.

The Day 11 collections reflect a 11.9% increase as compared to Saturday, when this superhero movie made Rs 31 crore net. Adding these latest collections, the total collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India stands at Rs 415.45 crore net, while the total gross collection of India stands at Rs 496.86 crore.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11

The movie earned Rs 34.70 crore net on the second Sunday, with a total occupancy in theatres of 67.1%. This has come despite the fact that there have been some positive signs in terms of collection of the movie on the second Saturday.

On day 10, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 31 crore net with 13,482 showings, with overall occupancy standing at 68.4%. The Sunday growth has once again helped the movie gain momentum after a drop in its collections during the weekdays.

This particular performance of the film on second Sunday has gained importance owing to the fact that the film has managed to keep the audiences’ interest alive even after two weeks of release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Week Collection

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has received an overwhelming reaction in India. The movie’s theatrical run began with Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening Thursday. This was then followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, and a big jump to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday was indeed the best day of the opening week with the movie earning Rs 77.75 crore net.

Collections have slowed down, as expected, during the weekdays. The movie collected Rs 23.80 crore on Monday, then Rs 21.75 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 17 crore on Wednesday. On its second Thursday, it collected another Rs 14.25 crore. The huge opening week of the movie has made for a solid base for the movie, and its bounce back during its second weekend has taken its Indian net collections past Rs 415 crore mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Nears Rs 500 Crore India Gross

After taking Day 11 into account, the Indian gross collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit Rs 496.86 crore. The Indian net collection of the movie has been recorded at Rs 415.45 crore. The difference between the two is based on the taxes applied in order to calculate the net collection.

Breaking the Rs 500 crore record will add another feather to the cap of the movie in terms of being one of the highest Hollywood movies to have done well at the Indian Box Office. This is because of the strong second Sunday performance that the movie has seen. The immediate goal for the movie now is the Rs 500 crore India gross collection.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

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