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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnesses a sharp 78% drop on its second Monday, earning Rs 7.60 crore net. Despite the dip, Tom Holland’s film crosses Rs 500 crore gross in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 10:26 IST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 12: Tom Holland’s superhero blockbuster has finally seen a big decline in its performance at the Indian box office. The movie, which maintained its good run till its second weekend, saw a steep fall of 78.1% on its second Monday. Despite this fall, the movie has managed to reach another milestone in India grossing ₹500 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12

On Day 12, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a net collection of approximately ₹7.60 crore in India after screening in 12,765 showings, according to estimates by Sacnilk. The day’s India gross of the film was approximately ₹9.07 crore.

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This Monday’s collection is a notable decline from the second Sunday collection of ₹34.70 crore net of the film. This is the first time that the collection per day for the film has fallen below the ₹10 crore mark since its release. Even then, the film has already managed to create a huge gap in the Indian market. The total net collection of the film in India is about ₹423.05 crore, whereas the gross collection is about ₹505.93 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crosses Rs 500 Crore Gross In India

Rs 500 crore gross milestone is yet another feather in the cap of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as it remains one of the largest Hollywood movies in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has started its journey by achieving an unprecedented first week by earning ₹334.75 crore net, while the net collection during its second week has been approximately ₹88.30 crore till now, making the net collection of the movie cross ₹423 crore. This milestone follows its achievement of becoming the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India just before that.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Continues To Lead In English, Hindi, Tamil And Telugu

The Tom Holland starrer has managed to get audiences for its various language editions in India. The English edition still makes the most contribution towards its business, and the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu editions also make considerable contributions towards its business. The success of this movie has enabled it to be ahead of many Hollywood movies in terms of box office collections.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Recover After The Second Monday Drop?

The steep fall on the second Monday is not surprising considering how successful the movie performed in the second weekend. The real issue now lies in the performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the subsequent weekdays and its ability to sustain any kind of momentum and reach net collection of ₹450 crore in India.

As things stand now, the fall on Monday is hardly doing any damage to the magnitude of the success of this movie. With a net collection of more than ₹423 crore and gross collection of ₹505 crores in India, the Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland has definitely made its mark.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Birthday: From His Father’s Struggles, Business Empire To Underworld Threats, 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Actor

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India

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