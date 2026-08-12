Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland’s Film Nears Rs 520 Crore In India

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its successful theatrical release in India, with the Marvel superhero movie keeping up with good showings in spite of being in theatres for almost two weeks. In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 430 crore and has almost reached Rs 520 crore in terms of gross earnings.

According to reports by Sacnilk, the net earnings of the movie in India had touched Rs 431.55 crore by the end of Day 13 in the Indian theatres, whereas its gross collection in India was Rs 516 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Collection Day 13

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” began quite successfully at the Indian box office, earning Rs 60.60 crore on its opening day. Then there was some growth at the end of the first weekend, with earnings of Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3, and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4. There was a stabilization at the end of the weekdays for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” On Day 5, the movie earned Rs 23.80 crore; on Day 6, the film earned Rs 21.75 crore, while on Day 7, the film made Rs 17 crore. So, by the end of the first week, the Tom Holland-led film collected Rs 334.75 crore net in India.

On the other hand, the superhero film still managed to draw crowds in the second weekend. It earned Rs 14.25 crore on Day 8; Rs 15 crore on Day 9; Rs 31 crore on Day 10, while on Day 11, the movie collected Rs 34.70 crore. The collections fell during the second-week weekdays, with the film earning Rs 7.60 crore on Day 12, and Rs 8.50 crore on Day 13.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Nears Rs 520 Crore India Gross

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day has managed to rake in Rs 516 crore in the India collection box office, it can be seen that the movie is quite close to the Rs 520 crore figure. This high level of success is all the more commendable considering the fact that the movie is in its second week already, which speaks about the popularity of the latest Spider-Man movie with Holland in the titular role.

How Much Has Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earned Worldwide?

The movie has also performed tremendously well in international markets. As per the numbers that have been released, the worldwide collection of the movie has exceeded the figure of $1.67 billion within just 12 days, wherein the international markets have contributed over $1 billion to the collection of the movie. The figures that have been released have also placed Spider-Man: Brand New Day above the original Avengers in terms of worldwide earnings.

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