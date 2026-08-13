Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 14: Tom Holland’s Film Crosses Rs 520 Crore In India, Earns Rs 6.45 Crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day keeps up the excellent show in theatres across India with Tom Holland’s new Marvel movie keeping up a good hold even as it enters the last part of its second week. The Destin Daniel Cretton film has now become the first film to cross the Rs 520 crore mark at the Indian box office.

As per the figures tracked by the industry, the superhero film raked in Rs 6.45 crore net on Day 14 in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 438 crore. The India gross for the film has now touched the Rs 523.64 crore mark. The second-week numbers for the film have been excellent with Tom Holland’s new film adding more than Rs 100 crore net in the second week alone.

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collect On Day 14?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is estimated to have made Rs 6.45 crore net business on its second Wednesday show, which is its Day 14 theatrical run. The film has had an occupancy level of about 42.7% across languages and screenings in its total run till date. This is a decrease in the net collections compared to Day 13, where the film has made approximately Rs 8.50 crore net.

In addition to the latest collections, the total net collections of the film in India stand at Rs 438 crore, and its gross in India stands over Rs 523 crore.

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earn In Week 2?

The movie started its second week collection with Rs 14.25 crore on the eighth day, which was followed by Rs 15 crore on the ninth day. Collections of Rs 31 crore and Rs 34.70 crore were made by the second Saturday and second Sunday of the movie. On the second Monday, Rs 7.60 crore was collected, while on Tuesday, the figure was Rs 8.50 crore and on Wednesday, it was Rs 6.45 crore.

Thus, the net collection of the second week of the movie has crossed the figure of Rs 100 crore.

What Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s India Box Office Total?

In 14 days, the movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has earned a total of around Rs 438 crore net in India. Its collection in India is at Rs 523.64 crore. The movie has already built up a good base in terms of collections, earning Rs 334.75 crore net in its first week. The movie’s performance in the second week has enabled it to carry forward this momentum. The next challenge for it will be to see how it performs in its third weekend.

How Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day Performing Worldwide?

The movie has also been a big hit at the worldwide box office, having generated box-office revenues that have touched $1.67 billion. The success of the film abroad, in addition to its success in North America, has made the Tom Holland film one of the biggest hits in theaters this year.

It should be noted, however, that these figures are not yet final as they will only be updated after all trade numbers are released.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and features Tom Holland playing the lead role of Peter Parker. The movie starts where the previous one left off; Doctor Strange’s magic spell has made everyone forget about the superhero.

Living a lonely life as well as protecting people of New York city, he has to face an entirely new challenge which tests his spider powers further.

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