Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Holland Starrer Sees First Major Dip In India, Eyes Rs 350 Crore Milestone

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally showed signs of a weekday slowdown at the Indian box office. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the Marvel film recorded an estimated Rs 23.80 crore net on Day 5, according to Sacnilk estimates cited by The Times of India. The Monday figure represents a 69.4% drop from its massive Rs 77.75 crore net collection on Sunday. However, the fall comes after an exceptionally strong opening stretch, with the film continuing to dominate screens across the country.

The latest numbers take the film’s India net collection to approximately Rs 281.75 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 336.91 crore.

How Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Perform Across Languages?

The English version remained the biggest contributor on Monday with an estimated Rs 12.50 crore, followed by the Hindi version at approximately Rs 8.75 crore. The Tamil version added around Rs 1.50 crore, while Telugu contributed Rs 1 crore. The Malayalam and Kannada versions together brought in around Rs 50 lakh. With its India gross already approaching Rs 350 crore, the film has a clear target ahead as it enters the rest of its first week.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Get Another Box Office Boost?

The film’s global momentum remains equally impressive. Brand New Day opened to approximately $932 million (around Rs 8,876 crore) worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening in film history, behind Avengers: Endgame. The film has since crossed the $1 billion (around Rs 9,531 crore) worldwide mark, according to recent reports.

The latest Spider-Man also benefits from the franchise’s enormous legacy. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended its theatrical run at nearly $1.92 billion (around Rs 18,300 crore) worldwide, making it one of the biggest superhero films ever.

With relatively limited competition and strong audience demand, Brand New Day now has its sights firmly set on the Rs 350 crore gross mark in India.