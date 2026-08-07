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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-smashing run at the Indian box office, crossing the Rs 400 crore India gross mark on Day 8. Having earned Rs 334.70 crore net in its extended opening week, the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to enter the top 5 biggest opening weeks in Indian cinema history.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 12:05 IST

The latest big release from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is still going strong at the Indian box office. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, the superhero action film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore gross mark at the Indian box office on its eighth day of release.

The superhero film released on Thursday last week, ended an unusually extended opening week to make a place among the top five biggest opening week grossers of Indian box office history.

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How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collect On Day 8?

According to industry insiders, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 14.20 crore net on its second Thursday through 16,447 screenings in India. Though there was a slight drop from Rs 17 crore on Wednesday for the movie, its performance is extremely strong as it moves towards the second weekend.

The movie’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 334.70 crore, making its total gross in India Rs 400.21 crore.

Day / Metric

Collection (Rs Net)

Day 1 (Opening Thursday)

Rs 60.60 Crore

Day 2 (Friday)

Rs 49.35 Crore

Day 3 (Saturday)

Rs 70.25 Crore

Day 4 (Sunday)

Rs 77.75 Crore

Day 5 (Monday)

Rs 23.80 Crore

Day 6 (Tuesday)

Rs 21.75 Crore

Day 7 (Wednesday)

Rs 17.00 Crore

Day 8 (Thursday)

Rs 14.20 Crore

Total India Net

Rs 334.70 Crore

Total India Gross

Rs 400.21 Crore

How Did Spider-Man Beat Animal’s Week 1 Record?

With a long first week collection of Rs 334.70 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day managed to break the first-week record held by the 2023 Sandeep Reddy Vanga blockbuster film Animal, which collected Rs 301 crore in its first week.

With this film’s removal from the top 5 list, the Tom Holland movie has managed to grab the fifth position on the list of highest first week collections, after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 636 crore), Pathaan (Rs 351 crore), Jawan (Rs 348 crore), and KGF Chapter 2.

What Is The Language-Wise Box Office Breakdown For Day 8?

The film continues to draw heavy footfalls across dubbed regional languages in addition to its core English market. On Day 8, the English release led overall revenues with Rs 7.50 crore net, closely followed by the Hindi dub which posted Rs 5.25 crore net with superior evening occupancy rates.

  • English: Rs 7.50 Crore

  • Hindi: Rs 5.25 Crore

  • Tamil: Rs 0.90 Crore

  • Telugu: Rs 0.50 Crore

  • Kannada & Malayalam: Rs 0.05 Crore

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the story of Peter Parker, who embarks on a new adventure after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Taking to the streets to battle criminals at all times and living in a world where he is not recognized anymore, Peter is faced with an enigmatic threat from an unknown source that is rising in New York City.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Day 15 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland Film Hits Rs 400 Crore, Beats Animal’s Week 1 Collection

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