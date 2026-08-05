Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest Marvel-Sony superhero film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter as he navigates life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world having forgotten his identity. Zendaya returns as MJ, alongside Jacob Batalon, while Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo also feature in key roles. The film continues the story of one of Marvel’s most successful franchises and marks Holland’s latest outing as the web-slinger.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.