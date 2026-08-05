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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially joined the billion-dollar club, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 12:41 IST

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into billion-dollar territory at remarkable speed. The Marvel-Sony blockbuster has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide in just six days, making it the second-fastest film in history to achieve the feat.  The film has now grossed approximately $1.05 billion (around Rs 9,000 crore) globally, with $407 million coming from North America and $645.8 million from international markets. The milestone comes after an extraordinary opening that saw Brand New Day collect around $932 million (approximately Rs 8,000 crore) worldwide in its debut weekend.

Only Avengers: Endgame remains ahead

The only film to reach the billion-dollar mark faster is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 blockbuster crossed $1 billion (around Rs 8,500 crore) in five days, eventually opening globally with $1.2 billion.  For perspective, Avengers: Infinity War took 11 days to reach the milestone, while the billion-dollar benchmark was a much slower climb when Titanic became the first film to cross it in the late 1990s.

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Brand New Day has also broken several records along the way, including becoming the biggest domestic opening in history with $360 million in North America. It also recorded the highest-grossing Monday in the region with $47 million.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a box office phenomenon

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings Holland back as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo. The story picks up four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter navigating life as a superhero in a world that no longer remembers him.

The latest success also strengthens Spider-Man’s position as one of Hollywood’s most dependable franchises, following the nearly $2 billion global run of No Way Home.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest Marvel-Sony superhero film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter as he navigates life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world having forgotten his identity. Zendaya returns as MJ, alongside Jacob Batalon, while Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo also feature in key roles. The film continues the story of one of Marvel’s most successful franchises and marks Holland’s latest outing as the web-slinger.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead
Tags: spider man brand new daytom holland

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Hits $1 Billion In Just 6 Days, Only One Marvel Giant Ahead

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