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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered a spectacular global opening, earning $927 million (around Rs 8,800 crore) worldwide and becoming the second-biggest opening weekend in box-office history.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 08:48 IST

Tom Holland’s latest swing as Spider-Man has turned into a box-office phenomenon. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected an estimated $927 million (approximately Rs 8,800 crore) worldwide in its opening weekend, giving Hollywood one of its biggest theatrical launches ever. The Marvel-Sony film now stands as the second-biggest global opening weekend in box-office history, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

The performance is particularly significant for Marvel, which has been looking to regain the massive theatrical momentum associated with its biggest superhero releases.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Second-Biggest Opening

According to global box-office estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned $927 million worldwide, equivalent to roughly Rs 8,800 crore at a conversion of around Rs 95 per US dollar. The film trails Avengers: Endgame, which opened to approximately $1.22 billion worldwide in 2019.

The film has also made a major impact in North America, where it recorded an estimated $355 million (around Rs 3,370 crore) during its opening weekend. That makes it the second-biggest domestic opening ever, again behind Avengers: Endgame.

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cost?

The film’s reported production budget is around $225 million (approximately Rs 2,140 crore) before marketing costs. Its enormous opening has therefore already put the film in an exceptionally strong position commercially.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the new chapter, the world has forgotten Peter’s identity, while he continues fighting crime and dealing with the consequences of being separated from those closest to him. Sony’s official synopsis also teases a dangerous new threat that could push Peter into an unexpected transformation.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Scores Big Before Avengers: Doomsday

The film’s success comes at an important moment for Marvel. Several post-Endgame releases have struggled to replicate the franchise’s earlier box-office dominance, making the performance of Brand New Day particularly encouraging for the studio.

The movie also arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to bring together multiple Marvel storylines. Meanwhile, Spider-Man remains one of the studio’s most commercially reliable properties, with Spider-Man: No Way Home having earned nearly $2 billion worldwide.

With Brand New Day already approaching the $1 billion (around Rs 9,500 crore) mark, the next question is whether Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man adventure can cross the milestone and potentially challenge the biggest theatrical hits of 2026.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Scores $927 Million Worldwide, Eyes $1 Billion Milestone
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