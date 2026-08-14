Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 15: Tom Holland Film Crosses Rs 530 Crore In India, But Can Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947 Slow Its Run?

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 15: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” starring Tom Holland has completed its two weeks at the Indian box office with a huge gross collection of Rs 530.08 crore. The Marvel movie has been able to perform well in spite of witnessing a decrease in daily collection and now is set to face tough competition from movies like Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 15 Collection

As per the early box office numbers by Sacnilk, the net collection on Day 15 for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was estimated to be around Rs 5.40 crore in India net. The gross collection of the movie on Day 15 was estimated to be around Rs 6.44 crore. Thus, the movie has now reached an estimate of around Rs 443.40 crore net in India and its gross collection has now reached Rs 530.08 crore. The Day 15 numbers for the movie also witnessed a drop of about 16.3 percent from Wednesday, where the movie grossed around Rs 6.45 crore net.

Nevertheless, this is quite remarkable for a movie in its third week. However, the most noteworthy part of the movie is that the movie managed to earn around Rs 108.65 crore net in just its second week.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Crosses Rs 530 Crore In India

The India release of the movie has been pretty impressive from the start. It started off with a bang by earning Rs 334.75 crore in its first week. The earning of Rs 500 crore in India has made the movie’s future look bright and positive, with the movie having plenty of time left to earn more.

However, the big question here is if it will be able to maintain its performance when people have other options as well.

Awarapan 2 Arrives With Strong Advance Bookings

The first roadblock for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which has created some buzz owing to the nostalgia value of the 2007 movie. As per the recent advance booking data reported by Times of India, Awarapan 2 has already earned about Rs 5.86 crore as gross bookings for Day 1, after selling almost 1.94 lakh tickets. After including blocked tickets as well, the gross collection was around Rs 8.63 crore. Such opening numbers might affect the screen allotment of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Can Batwara 1947 Also Affect Spider-Man’s Run?

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, too has entered the theatres to provide yet another choice to the viewers in India.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie aims at a completely different crowd as compared to the crowd that the marvel superhero film aims at, but the schedule has made the third weekend a tough challenge for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Another Hollywood film titled “End of Oak Street” has also entered the market through IMAX screens.

Can Spider-Man Brand New Day Continue Its Blockbuster Run?

While the competition may hamper its pace, halting the progress of the film appears to be a lot tougher task. With a comfortable lead in terms of Rs 530 crore gross from India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day would have sufficient momentum to keep adding decent numbers, even if it sees a slight downward trend in numbers in the third week.

How well does it hold its screen space on the weekend remains the question. While Awarapan 2 gets an edge in terms of nostalgia and good pre-booking, Batwara 1947 brings with it the combination of Sunny Deol and the Partition drama genre. However, for now, Spider-Man holds the fort for the Indian market.

With Rs 530 crore gross already in the bag after 15 days, the question is no longer whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a blockbuster. The more interesting question is how high it can go before the new releases finally begin to slow it down.

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