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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for a record-breaking theatrical debut. With global box office projections nearing $800 million and advance ticket sales surging across major markets, including India, the Marvel blockbuster could deliver the second-largest opening weekend in cinema history.

Spider-Man: Brand New (Photo:X)
Spider-Man: Brand New (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 12:05 IST

The web-slinger is back, and he could be about to rewrite the box office record books. Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, is tracking an extraordinary $800 million worldwide opening weekend, according to early industry estimates. If those projections hold, the film will record the second-biggest global debut in box office history, trailing only Avengers: Endgame, which launched with an unprecedented $1.2 billion worldwide in 2019.

The superhero sequel arrives in theatres this week amid unprecedented fan anticipation, with bookings already breaking records across several international markets.

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Advance bookings point to a blockbuster launch

Industry reports suggest that Brand New Day has already generated more than $60 million in advance ticket sales in North America alone, while global pre-sales have reportedly crossed $120 million. The impressive numbers have been driven by strong demand for premium formats such as IMAX and 4DX, along with Marvel fans eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed nearly $1.9 billion worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Analysts say the film’s momentum accelerated further after Marvel unveiled fresh footage linked to Avengers: Doomsday, positioning Brand New Day as a key chapter in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

India expected to deliver one of the biggest Hollywood openings

India is also expected to play a significant role in the film’s global haul. According to trade estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking an opening-day collection of Rs 50–60 crore in India. If achieved, it would rank among the biggest Hollywood openings in the country, behind only Avengers: Endgame, which collected around Rs 65 crore on its first day.

Exhibitors have reported strong demand across major cities despite premium ticket prices, with IMAX and other large-format screenings witnessing particularly high occupancy.

A new chapter for Peter Parker

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional ending of No Way Home, where the world has forgotten Peter Parker’s identity. According to the official synopsis, Peter embraces life as Spider-Man full-time while struggling to watch his closest friends move on without remembering him. As he navigates a lonely new reality, he faces a mysterious villain unlike any he has encountered before.

The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo.

While final box office numbers will ultimately depend on audience reception and word of mouth, all signs point to Spider-Man: Brand New Day becoming one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, and potentially one of the biggest opening weekends the global film industry has ever seen.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Historic $800 Million Global Debut, Could Become Second-Biggest Opening Ever
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