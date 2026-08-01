Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Online: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Hit By Piracy — Check It Out Here

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is having a strong theatrical run, but the latest Tom Holland-led Marvel film has already encountered an unwelcome problem: online piracy. A high-quality unauthorised copy of the film surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after its release and reportedly attracted millions of views before being taken down.

The leak comes at a crucial time for the film, which has opened strongly in India and is receiving largely positive reactions from audiences. The incident also highlights how quickly pirated copies of major theatrical releases can spread across social media, despite copyright enforcement efforts.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day full movie leaked on X

According to reports, a high-quality bootleg of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was uploaded to X, where it began circulating rapidly. One post reportedly received nearly 453K views, along with more than 143,000 likes and around 10,000 reposts before it was removed. Several other accounts also shared portions or copies of the film, many of which were subsequently taken down.

Sony Pictures has not issued an official statement on the reported leak so far. The development comes shortly after another major Hollywood release, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, faced a similar piracy incident on X.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day full movie – WATCH

SPIDERMAN BRAND NEW DAY MOVIE 🎬 pic.twitter.com/HAIP1OZVOt — meech (@webxmeech) August 1, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection in India

Despite the piracy scare, the film has made a powerful start at the Indian box office. Released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its US release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore net. The film recorded a drop on Friday but still added approximately Rs 49.35 crore, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 109.95 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 131.46 crore, according to figures reported by Free Press Journal and Mint.

With Saturday and Sunday expected to bring stronger footfalls, the film is currently on course for a Rs 200 crore-plus opening weekend in India, according to industry estimates reported by Mint.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day review: What are critics saying?

The film has received a broadly positive response, although international reviews have not been unanimous. The Guardian praised Zendaya’s contribution while describing the film as an entertaining but occasionally sluggish new chapter. Meanwhile, Free Press Journal awarded the film 3.5 stars, praising its story, action and Tom Holland’s performance and calling it a solid return for Marvel.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings Tom Holland back as Peter Parker, with Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo also featuring in the cast. The film follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter now facing a dramatically altered life after Doctor Strange’s spell erased people’s memories of his identity.