Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Explained: Jean Grey Debut, Tom Holland’s MCU Future Decoded

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit the fans with a charm. With everyone talking about the movie and looking for what happens next for the web-slinging superhero, there is one more thing which has everyone guessing about its meaning.

*Spoiler Alert*

If you are one of the people who sit in the theatres for the post-credits’ scene, then you know it as well that even though the current Spider-Man movie had a post-credit scene but rather than clarifying about the future of the neighbourhood superhero, it actually confuses the audience. While this might have been a successful strategy as everyone is talking about this alone, but here we are to break down the meaning behind the radar and Spidey going out in space as Marvel Studios is laying the groundwork for Phase 6.

What happens in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene?

Unlike the conventional Marvel stingers featuring cameos of live actors, the one single stinger of the movie takes an unexpectedly simplistic approach. This particular scene revolves around the digital display of the “Spider Tracker” application that is developed by Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). It is a digital 8-bit app designed to track sightings of Spider-Man in the city of New York.

The scene starts with the appearance of a red spider pin indicating the location of Peter Parker in Queens. However, just then the digital display malfunctions, as the recorded voice of Ned says “New Spider-Man sighting, location unknown”. The display quickly zooms out to outer space through Earth’s orbit to reveal a second pin of spider in space as Ned says, “Location Found.” Then the screen fades to black with text, “Spider-Man Will Return”.

How does Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey debut change the MCU mutant landscape?

The third act of the movie sees one of the best debut appearances from a mutant since Marvel Studios re-acquired the X-Men franchise. Actress Sadie Sink plays the role of a younger and unstable Jean Grey, playing as the main antagonist of the film. She creates an impenetrable telepathic force field in retaliation for her sister Sara’s forced experiments from the Department of Damage Control.

After Spider-Man reveals the truth behind Damage Control’s deceitful operations, Jean destroys her force field. Peter Parker takes a bullet that was intended for her and helps her change her path of destruction in favour of seeking out other mutants worldwide. Her survival sets up the transition for Marvel Studios’ X-Men reboot.

Is Tom Holland’s Peter Parker headed to outer space for Avengers: Doomsday?

The second red tracker pin located in space is a direct indicator of multiversal invasions. Fans of comic books are aware that during big multiversal story arcs, like Secret Wars, Spider-Man usually ends up being relocated from Earth-616 to cosmic lifeboats or broken universes like Battleworld.

The cosmic ping indicates either the existence of another Spider-Man version, be it Miles Morales or an alternative Peter Parker, journeying through space in order to reach Earth-616 onboard Fantastic Four’s ship or the fact that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is kidnapped from Earth-616 in the first part of Avengers: Doomsday.

What does the ending mean for Tom Holland’s MCU future?

At the end of the movie’s main storyline, Peter Parker stays forgotten from the world by the spell cast by Doctor Strange, yet he is reunited with Ned at a cafe with a heart-touching reunion. Even with his memories wiped clean, Ned somehow manages to execute their secret handshake, revealing that their bond is far more powerful than anything magical.

This ends up having Peter firmly rooted in New York City, yet the post credit scene reveals that his solitude is not going to last much longer. Whether it’s joining the Fantastic Four or getting dragged into some cosmic war across the multiverse, Tom Holland’s next movie is set to take him places.

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