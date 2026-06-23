Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sells 80,000 Tickets in Advance Booking; Huge India Opening Expected

It looks like our friendly neighbourhood superhero is back at it again. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland, has caused quite a stir among the Indian moviegoers, even before its release.

The pre-ticket booking process has kicked off for select premium screen formats such as PXL, 4DX, and ScreenX, and the audience reaction has been simply incredible. The movie has crossed the 45,000 tickets mark in just 24 hours and, according to present figures, has gone beyond 80,000 tickets in aggregate.

The movie, which will be having an exclusive “India-first” window of exhibition, has already raised the bar for the box office.

Why ‘Spiderman: Brand New Day’ is talk of the town

This huge presale excitement is a clear indicator of how much Indians love the version of Spider-Man (Tom Holland’s) that they have in India. It’s worth mentioning that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records in India amidst pandemic and set a record of ₹265 crore in the Indian box office.

Brand New Day finds itself in a strong theatre environment, with loads of story anticipation. The movie will see an adult Peter Parker dealing with criminals full time in the world that has forgotten about him four years after the memory wipe incident in No Way Home.

Hype among the fans has hit the roof due to a huge cast of the enemies. It has been reported that Michael Mando will be back in his role as Scorpion. Also, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle (Punisher) will be crossing over to the story universe.

Strategic Release For Spiderman New Movie

Sony Pictures India has rolled out a foolproof distribution strategy aimed at making money while gaining local interest.

The “India First” Factor

In a huge coup for local Marvel fans, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see a release in Indian theatres on Thursday, July 30, 2026. By this release, the Indian audience will be granted the right of seeing the movie one day before its US premiere and that of any other global region.

Linguistic and Format Reach for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

To ensure maximal coverage in metros and Tier-2 cities as well, Sony Pictures India will release the movie on a massive scale in as many as six different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Additionally, the studio is relying heavily on ticket premiums through bookings in 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, Dolby Cinema, and local premium formats P[XL] and BIGPIX.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot

This coming fourth movie, to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, continues from the climactic ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following the memory wipe of Doctor Strange, everyone in the whole world forgets about the existence of Peter Parker. The plot revolves around an extremely lonely and vulnerable Peter, who works on street crime round the clock and dedicates his entire life to becoming an altruistic hero.

While Peter fights his internal demons and grows up as a person, the immense pressure of being an active vigilante causes a shocking and perhaps threatening transformation in Peter’s super powers. Amidst all of this, a mysterious pattern of crimes comes to the surface which leads to an encounter with deadly villains such as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone and Michael Mando’s Scorpion and also a new criminal group called ‘The Hand.’

What Sort of Box Office Records are at Stake?

Though advance bookings are restricted for now to only selected theatre chains as well as luxury theatre setups, a wider rollout of tickets for regular 2D and one-screen theatres is likely to be initiated soon. The presales have already made waves internationally, making the film the biggest ticket presale launch for a Hollywood film in the last five years.

Based on early numbers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to make an opening weekend collection of ₹40-50 crores in India, marking a record Hollywood release of 2026.

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