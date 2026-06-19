Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland Returns To A World That Has Forgotten Him; Tickets Now Live

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but Marvel and Sony are making sure audiences remember him. The highly anticipated new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled during a fan event in Amsterdam, where stars Tom Holland and Zendaya officially launched the next phase of Peter Parker’s story. The trailer arrives alongside the opening of global ticket sales, signalling the beginning of what is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026.

For Marvel fans, the footage does more than showcase action. It reveals a version of Peter Parker unlike any seen before, a young man completely alone after sacrificing his personal life to save the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

All About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The film picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell, nobody remembers Peter Parker’s true identity, not his friends, not his allies and not even the people he once loved.

The new trailer shows Peter embracing life as a full-time Spider-Man while struggling with the emotional consequences of being forgotten. As MJ and Ned move on with their lives, Peter finds himself increasingly isolated. According to the official synopsis, the pressure of carrying that burden begins to affect him in unexpected ways. A mysterious new threat emerges in New York, while Peter experiences a strange transformation that could prove just as dangerous as any villain he has faced before. The result appears to be a more mature and emotionally complex Spider-Man story than audiences have seen in recent years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Which New Characters Appear In The Trailer?

While Tom Holland remains the centrepiece, the trailer also offers glimpses of several intriguing additions to the franchise. The film features returning cast members Jacob Batalon and Zendaya alongside newcomers, including Sadie Sink, whose character remains one of the project’s biggest mysteries.

The footage also hints at larger Marvel Universe connections. Fans spotted Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and received another look at Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, suggesting the film may expand beyond a traditional standalone Spider-Man adventure. As with many Marvel projects, however, the trailer raises more questions than it answers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Watch The Trailer Here

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Why Is The Film Already Generating So Much Buzz?

Even before its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. According to reports, the film has already recorded some of the strongest advance ticket sales seen in recent years, underscoring the enduring popularity of both Spider-Man and Tom Holland’s portrayal of the character.

Part of that excitement comes from the emotional weight of the story. Unlike previous films, Peter is no longer surrounded by mentors, Avengers or close friends. The trailer suggests audiences will see a hero forced to redefine himself without the support system that shaped him in earlier chapters. The darker tone has also resonated with fans eager to see a more independent Spider-Man operating on his own terms.

What Makes This Spider-Man Film Different?

Beyond the story, Sony has introduced a unique theatrical presentation for the movie. The studio confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been designed in two native aspect ratios, allowing the film to adapt to different cinema formats while maximising screen space for audiences. This approach aims to create a more immersive viewing experience regardless of where viewers watch the film.

The decision reflects the scale of the project and Sony’s confidence that the film will become one of the defining blockbuster releases of the summer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Release Date

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 31, 2026, with releases in multiple international markets beginning around the same period. With a fresh trailer, record-breaking pre-sales and a story that places Peter Parker in his most vulnerable position yet, Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood superhero looks ready to swing into a bold new era.

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