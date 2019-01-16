Spider-Man Far From Home directed by Jon Watts trailer has been released worldwide. The trailer will raise your curiosity level to watch the movie. Be it VFX, stellar acting or pacy action sequences, the trailer has it all. Tom Holland who is essaying the role of Spiderman has left no stone unturned to make the movie more interesting. This movie is the third live-action Spider-Man after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield which will definitely entertain all the superhero movie buffs.

Spider-Man Far From Home trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home has been unveiled and it is no less than magnificent. From VFX to the action sequences, every single bit of the trailer will leave on the edge to watch more. Starred by Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Martin Starr, the director Jon Watts has beautifully crafted the acting of every actor.

Although the image of Tobys Maguire as Spider-man(2002) is still unerasable but Tom Holland has also done justice with the role. In three minute long trailer, the superheroic powers of Tom Holland will be channelised for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

A new character called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has been introduced which will fight with Elementals, the group of immortal beings. The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter’s budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.

Spiderman: Far From Home is the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. It will begin the four phases. This movie is the sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming which released in 2017. With this movie, Tom Holland is returning in the superhero genre. He can be seen playing the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. In the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was first seen. At that time, he fought alongside Tony Stark against the Captain America faction.

This is the third live-action Spider-Man after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland’s performance as Spiderman Spider-Man: Homecoming has been widely- appreciated worldwide. Spider-Man: Far From Home is all set to release on on July 5.

The trailer has left us excited to watch the live-action on the silver screen.

