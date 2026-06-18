Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, Peter Parker's life is very different since No Way Home. This time around, Spider-Man has become obsessed with saving the city and fights crime day in and out without any company.

Spider Man
Spider Man

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 12:50 IST

A new trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived, giving Marvel viewers a sneak peek into what to expect in the newest story about Peter Parker. As part of the European promotional trip of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya have released a new trailer, showcasing how the world of Spider-Man has changed, forgetting who he is. This time round, the trailer introduces viewers to a new era in Spider-Man’s life, four years after the events in No Way Home. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, viewers will see Peter Parker make a crucial decision that will erase everything from his close friend’s minds. He will forget who Peter Parker is, but the city will remember Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, Peter Parker’s life is very different since No Way Home. This time around, Spider-Man has become obsessed with saving the city and fights crime day in and out without any company.

You Might Be Interested In

One of the most heart-wrenching elements mentioned here is that his loved ones have gone on with their lives. The footage from CinemaCon suggested that MJ (Zendaya) is now in a new stage of her life, emphasizing Peter’s loneliness. This seems to be one of the themes in the movie, with the MCU superhero struggling to juggle his responsibilities and his increasingly tumultuous private life.

Spider-Man’s abilities are evolving

Yet another big development shown in the trailer is that there is something unusual happening physically to Peter Parker. According to Marvel’s official synopsis, it is possible that Spider-Man’s never-ending role is causing this to happen, and Peter is developing in a way that he cannot control. It seems like this is going to become both a blessing and a curse for him. While not many details have been disclosed yet, it is certain that this event will impact the whole movie in a very significant way.

Spider-Man vs Hulk

The part of the trailer that stands out more than anything else is probably the battle sequence between Spider-Man and another member of The Avengers: Hulk. Once again played by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Spider-Man is seen battling against Hulk in what seems like the most climatic battle scene in the movie. This is also one of the most challenging fights ever for Spider-Man, as he is depicted as being hopelessly outgunned by his fellow superhero. There is just too many questions left open by the battle sequence.

Invisible villain emergence

Apart from that, this teaser presents what might become the weirdest Spider-Man villain. As Marvel explains, the villain in question will be “a powerful villain nobody can even see”. The trailer hints at some mysterious offenses which have started to happen across the city, as Peter cannot figure out who is behind the crime spree. The villain’s ability to be unseen makes the movie more psychological because Spider-Man is supposed to fight an enemy who is almost impossible to catch. However, eagle-eyed fans of Spider-Man can notice a quick scene when Sadie Sink is seen in the shadow.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast

Some of the actors who have been seen before in Spider-Man movies include Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando. Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon Zayas and Marvin Jones III are some of the other actors who are part of this series, along with Sadie Sink, another secret of Marvels.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, produced by Destin Daniel Cretton, is scheduled for global release on July 31, 2026, whereas its Indian release is expected to happen a day earlier on July 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements
Tags: bruce bannerhollywoodHulkMarvelMCUpeter parkersadie sinkspider man brand new daySpider-Man Brand New Day trailertom hollandZendaya

RELATED News

Will Salman Khan Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Historical Epic? Here’s What We Know

Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Why Indian Filmmakers Keep Returning To 1947?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

LATEST NEWS

Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

NEET Paper Leak Row: Another Aspirant Dies In Tamil Nadu, Second Death In 24 hours

UP Horror: Man Kills Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Rank Card Download Steps and Counselling Updates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal?

RAM Crisis Hits Apple

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

WBJEE 2026 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Rank Cards, Merit Ranks and Counselling Details Online

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements
Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements
Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements
Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

QUICK LINKS