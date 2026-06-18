Spider-Man vs Hulk: Watch Spider-Man Brand New Day Latest Trailer For More Surprising Elements

A new trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived, giving Marvel viewers a sneak peek into what to expect in the newest story about Peter Parker. As part of the European promotional trip of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya have released a new trailer, showcasing how the world of Spider-Man has changed, forgetting who he is. This time round, the trailer introduces viewers to a new era in Spider-Man’s life, four years after the events in No Way Home. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, viewers will see Peter Parker make a crucial decision that will erase everything from his close friend’s minds. He will forget who Peter Parker is, but the city will remember Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, Peter Parker’s life is very different since No Way Home. This time around, Spider-Man has become obsessed with saving the city and fights crime day in and out without any company.

One of the most heart-wrenching elements mentioned here is that his loved ones have gone on with their lives. The footage from CinemaCon suggested that MJ (Zendaya) is now in a new stage of her life, emphasizing Peter’s loneliness. This seems to be one of the themes in the movie, with the MCU superhero struggling to juggle his responsibilities and his increasingly tumultuous private life.

Spider-Man’s abilities are evolving

Yet another big development shown in the trailer is that there is something unusual happening physically to Peter Parker. According to Marvel’s official synopsis, it is possible that Spider-Man’s never-ending role is causing this to happen, and Peter is developing in a way that he cannot control. It seems like this is going to become both a blessing and a curse for him. While not many details have been disclosed yet, it is certain that this event will impact the whole movie in a very significant way.

Spider-Man vs Hulk

The part of the trailer that stands out more than anything else is probably the battle sequence between Spider-Man and another member of The Avengers: Hulk. Once again played by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Spider-Man is seen battling against Hulk in what seems like the most climatic battle scene in the movie. This is also one of the most challenging fights ever for Spider-Man, as he is depicted as being hopelessly outgunned by his fellow superhero. There is just too many questions left open by the battle sequence.

Invisible villain emergence

Apart from that, this teaser presents what might become the weirdest Spider-Man villain. As Marvel explains, the villain in question will be “a powerful villain nobody can even see”. The trailer hints at some mysterious offenses which have started to happen across the city, as Peter cannot figure out who is behind the crime spree. The villain’s ability to be unseen makes the movie more psychological because Spider-Man is supposed to fight an enemy who is almost impossible to catch. However, eagle-eyed fans of Spider-Man can notice a quick scene when Sadie Sink is seen in the shadow.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast

Some of the actors who have been seen before in Spider-Man movies include Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando. Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon Zayas and Marvin Jones III are some of the other actors who are part of this series, along with Sadie Sink, another secret of Marvels.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, produced by Destin Daniel Cretton, is scheduled for global release on July 31, 2026, whereas its Indian release is expected to happen a day earlier on July 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

