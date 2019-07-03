Spiderman Far From Home: With the release of Marvel's closing film for Phase 3, Spiderman Far From Home, right around the corner, here is a comprehensive ranking of all the previous Spiderman films before you watch the new movie.

Spiderman Far From Home: The release of Spiderman Far From Home which will mark the end of the MCU’s Phase 3 of superhero films will hit theatres this July 4. The film stars British actor Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger after he took over the role back in Captain America Civil War. The actor has proved to be a fan favourite for his brilliant performance as Spiderman.

Before Holland web-swung his way into fan’s hearts, Toby Maguire’s original portrayal as Spiderman was widely hailed as the best depiction of the wall-crawler. Andrew Garfield put his own spin on the character in The Amazing Spiderman films and has also received much praise.

Moving away from who played the best Spiderman, let’s take a look at all the previous Spiderman films to determine which one was the best. The following list ranks the films from worst to best.

The Amazing Siderman 2 (2014)

The second film featuring Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger cements itself as the worst Spiderman film ever made due to a number of reasons. The only ‘Amazing’ thing about this film is the chemistry between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. After the relative success of the first Amazing Spiderman film, director Marc Webb seemingly lost the plot.

The film is riddled with unnecessary overcrowding by way of all the various character introductions. The film introduces the villains of Electro, Rhino, and the all-too-literal Green Goblin. Though the action sequences are well done with the use of great-looking CGI, the film is an incohesive mess that is difficult to follow.

Spiderman 3 (2007)

The third film of the original Spiderman trilogy gave fans none of the brilliance that embodied its predecessors. The movie fell short of expectations owing to the abysmal storyline, the inclusion of too many subplots that did not gel together to form a proper and cohesive narrative, poor performances by the antagonist Venom who was played by Topher Grace and the sub-par visual effects that were underwhelming even in 2007.

In the film, Spiderman is portrayed as a whiney emotional mess, unable to cope with any of his problems. Director Sam Raimi was open about his disapproval to include the character of Venom in the film which is quite apparent. The only saving grace the film has to offer is that it addresses all the loose ends of the previous films like Harry Osborn’s anger as well as Mary Jane and Peter Parker’s relationship. Thomas Haden Church also managed to make the character of Sandman sympathetic.

The Amazing Spiderman (2012)

Marc Webb’s retake on the original Spiderman trilogy saw a darker and more grounded depiction of the characters, played by a stellar cast. The film is a great experience but has no standout elements that make it a class above.

The characters and storyline are completely believable, with a good but not great villain. The film’s lack of prominent elements, be it action sequences or plot points, makes it rather forgettable. The mediocrity of the film, although, does not take anything away from its enjoyability, making for an overall fun viewing.

Spiderman Homecoming (2017)

Tom Holland’s first appearance as Spiderman proved to be an instant hit among fans and critics alike. Holland managed to embody the character of the wall-crawler to a T, bringing teenage naivety and the puerile narcissism of a teenage superhero to the role.

The movie is the most fun-filled experience in the entire franchise, with not a dull moment in the film. The introduction of the Vulture (played by Michael Keaton) is near-perfect, with the villain’s motivations being believable and authentic. The inclusion of Tony Stark (Iron Man) as a father figure also adds a lot to the film. If you are looking for a fun time Spiderman film to thoroughly enjoy, this is the one.

Spiderman (2002)

The film that began it all proves to be one of the franchise’s best yet. The Sam Raimi directed film brought ‘The friendly neighbourhood Spiderman’ to the big screen through the brilliant casting choice of Toby Maguire.

Maguire gave audiences an amazingly sympathetic rendition of Spiderman, complete with a roller coaster of emotions as Peter Parker goes through the emotional turmoil of losing his uncle after which he realizes the most pertinent and defining lesson of his character, ‘with great power comes great responsibility.’

The film has an exceptional villain in the form of the Green Goblin (played by Willem Dafoe) and a definitive origin story for our title character. The subplot of Peter Parker’s budding romance with Mary Jane blends well with the primary narrative. All these traits contribute to making this film one of the best superhero films ever made.

Spiderman: Into The Spider-verse (2018)

The 2018 animated film, Spiderman: into the Spider-verse, took a step in a brand new direction. The film is a nostalgic experience for comic book fans, with the animation style making it appear as if a comic book has come to life. The creativity of the film blows away all other films in the franchise.

Unlike Spiderman 3 and The Amazing Spiderman 2, this film knows how to perfectly introduce a bunch of characters. The film features various different Spidermen (and Spiderwomen) from different parallel universes and provides all of them with ample time in the spotlight. At no point does the film seem overcrowded, nor does any character seem unnecessary.

The film is one of the best looking animated films ever made, with the filmmakers effectively using this unique style of animation for storytelling. It includes various elements that could not be possible in a live action film and is a must watch form any fan of comics.

Spiderman 2 (2004)

The second film from Sam Raimi’s original trilogy is beyond a shadow of a doubt one of, if not the best superhero film ever made. Almost every aspect of the film is spectacular, barring the special effects used in the film which admittedly have not aged well. However, the highlight of the film is its brilliant storyline and character motivations.

The reason why Spiderman 2 is a favourite among many superhero fans is intertwined among the story of the film. The movie provides the viewer with something that most superhero films do not. This elusive element is the idea of heroic sacrifice. Spiderman at various moments in the film has to prioritize the needs of others over that of his own, causing his relationships with the ones close to him to suffer.

This, coupled with an exceptional villain, Dr. Octopus (played by Alfred Molina) who is both believable and sympathetic adds immensely to the greatness of the film. Apart from the character portrayals, the film has well-executed action sequences and great direction by Sam Raimi.

