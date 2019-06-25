Spiderman Far From Home will see Spiderman outfitted in four different suits. The film is set to hit cinemas on July 12. Read the article to know more.

Spiderman Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, is set to hit theatres on July 12 kickstarting the MCU’s Phase 4. The new flick comes with a few interesting surprises, with trailers revealing a plethora of new suits worn by the web-slinger.

Spiderman will be sporting a total of four suits in the film, as revealed from the trailers. These include the original suit from the first film, the Iron Spider suit gifted to him by Tony Stark at the end of Spiderman Homecoming, an upgraded suit that looks similar to the original Spiderman suit with the blue parts being coloured black, and finally, a new appearance called the Stealth suit.

This Stealth suit is given to Spiderman by Nick Fury as Peter Parker is on vacation and needs Spiderman to remain incognito in a new city. Devout fans may recognize this suit from the 2018 Spider-man video game. The all-black suit is likely inspired by Marvel’s Noir universe, a darker take on the existing universe.

The trailers have revealed another big surprise along with the reveal of new suits for the web-slinger. Longtime nemesis of Spiderman, Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), has been revealed to be a good guy in this film, who is just stuck in Spiderman’s dimension owing to the infamous Thanos snap.

Spiderman Far From Home will also star Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and many others alongside star Tom Holland. This is the first film to be released after Marvel’s Avengers Endgame took the box office by storm two months ago. This new film will likely reveal what direction Marvel will take in its Phase 4.

