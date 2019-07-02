Spiderman Far From Home: Marvel's new Spiderman film has been leaked ahead of its release by Tamilrockers, a website infamous for piracy. The film is set to hit cinemas this July 4.

Spiderman Far From Home: The notorious website Tamilrockers strikes again with its latest victim being Marvel’s upcoming film Spiderman Far from Home. The website is infamous for carrying out online piracy by leaking movies in their entirety before the official release.

Spiderman far From Home, which is set to hit theatres this July 4, has been leaked onto the website, adding to the plethora of films that suffered the same fate. Previously, films like Salman Khan’s Bharat, Gully Boy, NGK, and Student of the Year 2 were also leaked before their official release. The online piracy of these films took a huge toll on the amount of revenue these movies generated at the box office.

Marvel’s blockbuster hit Avengers Endgame also fell prey to the so-called Pirate Bay of India, making Spiderman the second Marvel film to be subjected to piracy. How this will affect the earning of the film remains to be seen.

The Marvel superhero flick will reportedly conclude the MCU’s Phase 3. It features British actor Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger alongside other familiar faces like Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The film follows Spiderman who is on vacation in a faraway country. The web-slinger eventually finds trouble and dawns an all-new suit and identity to maintain an incognito persona. The film features one of the greatest villains in the Spiderman Universe, Mysterio, who is played by the brilliant Jake Gyllenhall. The movie also features popular singer Zendaya, who will play the character of MJ, Spiderman’s love interest.

