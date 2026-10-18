Spirit Release Date OUT: Prabhas And Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Potential Diwali 2027 Box-Office Showdown

Spirit Release Date: The release date of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Spirit has been confirmed, and with this, the movie has become the centre of attention due to its possible box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2.

According to the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is set to release all around the world on October 29, 2027. In the post made by the director on October 18, a new poster of Prabhas was attached, and the news of the release date of the movie was confirmed. It was also announced that the movie is scheduled to release during Diwali. Although Ramayana Part 2 is also set to release in the same festive season, the date of the release of the movie has not been confirmed yet.

When Will Prabhas’ Spirit Release In Theatres?

Spirit will hit the theatres all around the world on October 29, 2027. The movie was initially slated to be released on March 5, 2027. This new release date is thus a massive change in the theatre plans for the movie. Spirit is the first time Prabhas will work with Vanga after he directed movies like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. It has thus become one of the most awaited projects in Prabhas’ future slate.

Prabhas is set to play the part of a police officer in the movie. Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj are some of the names that have been associated with this project. Not much is known about the storyline of this movie and the makers have not yet divulged anything in this regard. The poster that was released along with this news has also brought the focus to the look of Prabhas in the movie.

Will Spirit Clash With Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2?

The rescheduled release date will bring Spirit into the holiday period alongside the Ramayana Part 2, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama. The sequel to the film adaptation of the epic tale is expected to premiere during Diwali 2027; however, the precise release date for the movie has not been announced yet. This means that the possibility of box office competition exists between the two films. Spirit is an action thriller starring Prabhas, and Ramayana Part 2 is a sequel to the film adaptation of the epic tale that includes a massive cast of actors, including Yash.

Both projects are ambitious and star-studded; however, the genres and style of storytelling may be different and attract the attention of various target audiences. In addition, their release dates, marketing strategies, and screen allocation may affect their direct competition. Currently, the only official news regarding the film is its October 29 release. It will be clear whether both films come out at the same time or at different times during the Diwali holiday period when the Ramayana Part 2 team sets the dates.

What Does Spirit’s Diwali Release Mean For The Box Office?

The festive season presents a great opportunity for the launch of important Indian films, especially since the people have time to go to movie theatres. The launch of the film Spirit during the Diwali festive season could place it in front of a large number of theatregoers, but at the same time it will be launched in a tough time. The confrontation between Ramayana Part 2 could make both films quite noticeable. Prabhas has a wide audience in India, while the film about the role of Rama played by Ranbir Kapoor is already expected eagerly.

At the moment it is still too early to determine which film will take the lead at the box office. There has not been released the information concerning the exact release date of Ramayana Part 2 as well as the distribution plan for both films. For now the only thing that is known is the new release date of Spirit which is October 29, 2027.

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