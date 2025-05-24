Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit came as a surprise to fans. Reports indicate that her decision was influenced by disagreements over terms with the director.

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone in Prabhas' Spirit, Teams Up with Animal Director Again


With Deepika Padukone stepping away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated project Spirit, the makers have quickly moved to fill the void. Actress Triptii Dimri has now been announced as the female lead opposite Prabhas in this high-profile venture.

Triptii’s Second Collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Triptii, who gained widespread acclaim for her role in Animal, confirmed her involvement in Spirit with a social media post on Saturday. Sharing the film’s title poster displayed in multiple languages, she wrote,
“Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… Honoured to be a part of your vision.”

 

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared the announcement online. He captioned the post simply,
“The female lead for my film is now official :-)”

The film brings together Prabhas and Triptii Dimri for the first time, making it a fresh pairing that’s already creating buzz. This also marks Triptii’s second time teaming up with director Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following their successful outing with Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor.

Why Deepika Padukone Walked Away from Spirit

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit came as a surprise to fans. Reports indicate that her decision was influenced by disagreements over terms with the director.

Allegedly, Deepika had requested shorter, eight-hour workdays, a substantial salary, and a stake in the film’s profits. However, these demands reportedly clashed with Vanga’s production plans.

Since becoming a mother recently, Deepika is believed to be seeking a better work-life balance, which includes cutting back on extensive shooting schedules.

Spirit would have been her second film with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD, but the two will not be reuniting in this project.

What’s Next for Deepika Padukone

Post her exit from Spirit, Deepika is said to have come on board for director Atlee’s upcoming film starring Allu Arjun.

She previously worked with Atlee in 2023, making a memorable extended cameo in his hit film Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

As the cast reshuffle adds a new dimension to Spirit, fans now look forward to seeing what the Triptii-Prabhas combo brings to the screen under Vanga’s direction.

