Splitsvilla 11 Contestants List: Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are back with another interesting season of Splitsvilla 11. Premiered on July 5, Splitsvilla 11 boasts of an interesting mix of commoners and celebrities. Among the popular names, Roadies X contestants Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani will enter the show as contestants and will be seen romancing each other on the show.

Get ready for some romance, drama and lots of entertainment as Splitsvilla 11 is back on Indian Television. Hosted by ever-so-gorgeous Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, Splitsvilla 11 will be a test of loyalties and patience as the contestants test their connection on the oracle of love and science. However, the game of love will take an interesting turn as the Oracle gets more powerful and controlled. With this, the makers of the show have introduced another segment known as the secret session, which will allow them to test their connection at the Oracle.

Coming to the main highlight of the show, the contestants of this season will be an interesting mix of celebrities and commoners. After showcasing their X-factor in Roadies, Gang Nikhil’s contestants Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani will be seen falling in love on the show.

Along with them, several TV and film stars like Anshuman Malhotra, Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshani Wadhwani and Sheetal Tiwari will be a part of the show. With that, rest of the contestants like Maera Mishra, Monal Jagtani, Kabeer Bhartiya, Arushi Dutta, Chetan Titre, Karan Monacha, Aarushi Handa, Anushka Mitra, Anshula Dhawan and Puneet Kumar.

Speaking about the show, Sunny Leone told a leading daily that there was a time when falling in love was easy. Now, the youth does not only make a smart and conscious decision while choosing a partner but also consider several other factors. She further added that Splitsvilla will see contestants in a setup with array of options along with having someone’s advice at all time. Sunny’s co-host Rannvijay added that Splitsvilla is about going above and beyond for what they desire- love, game or both.

