Splitsvilla 11 Episode 2 Written Update: In the second episode of Splitsvilla 11, the contestants got a chance to test their bond in the first task of the season titled Yaar Mera Kalakaar. Chetan Titre found out that Arushi Datta is not his ideal match and had to leave the house after the rest of the contestants voted against him.

Splitsvilla 11 is back and it is back with a bang! After Chetan Titre faced the rejection of Splitsvilla ladies in the first episode itself, he got a chance to test his connection in the secret dome session. However, the dome session brought with itself lots of twists and turns after Chetan found out that Arushi Dutta is not his ideal match. As a result of which the duo would have to face consequences. To ensure their survival in the villa, the duo was asked to come first in the test your bond challenge.

In the test your bond challenge, 5 couples battled it out to secure immunity and test their bond. Titled as ‘Yaar Mera Kalakaar’ challenge, the ladies had to draw the given words on their partner’s back with a lipstick but they were not allowed to use their hands. After the task, Rohan and Sheetal as well as Simmba and Monal emerged as the top 2 couples and got a chance to test their bond in front of the oracle by convincing the contestants to vote for them.

As Chetan and Arushi failed the challenge, the dome decided to eliminate one of them followed by a vote-out by rest of the contestants. While the boys had to decide whether Chetan will remain in the game or not, the girls had to decide the fate of Arushi in the game. By a majority of votes, Chetan had to leave the show and Arushi was saved.

Moving on to test the ideal matches of the house, Rohan denied to go in front of the oracle with Sheetal and asked the rest of the contestants to nominate Simmba and Monal as he wants to take his own time. With this, the potential ideal matches had to write one name of the contestant who would have to leave the villa if they become ideal matches. While Simmba and Monal chose Shagun, Sheetal tricked Rohan into choosing Anushka.

Despite multiple requests, Rohan made it clear that he does not want to test his connection with Sheetal and would like to follow his heart. Responding to the same, Shruti expressed that she felt weird when Rohan was performing the task with Sheetal as they both always performed the tasks together in Roadies. Speaking about the same, Shruti called him his support system.

In the first oracle session, it was revealed that Simmba and Monal are NOT an ideal couple. Post which, while Monal decided to be by Simmba’s side, Simmba revealed that he would like to find his ideal match in the house. Since the duo failed to become an ideal match, their nominated contestant Shagun survived the eliminations and challenged Simmba.

Would Rohan pair up for Shruti for the next task? Or the growing rivalry between Simmba and Shagun will intensify the coming days? We would find out in the coming episodes.

