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Home > Entertainment News > Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi shared a cryptic message after facing online criticism over romantic pictures with Delnaz Daruwala. Here is what happened and why the deleted post has sparked discussion.

Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Amid Age Gap Backlash Over Now-Deleted Post
Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Amid Age Gap Backlash Over Now-Deleted Post

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 21:11 IST

Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi has seemingly responded to the online backlash surrounding his relationship with fashion professional Delnaz Daruwala. On Friday, October 16, the reality TV personality shared a cryptic Instagram post after a series of romantic pictures with Delnaz, which he had posted while introducing her as his girlfriend, disappeared from his profile. The development sparked fresh discussion about their reported age difference and the timing of his new relationship.

Sorab’s response came through a photograph of himself accompanied by the song Jatt Don’t Care and the caption, “Meri zindagi jaise marzi jeeu.” While he did not explicitly mention the criticism or name the people trolling him, the post was interpreted by several reports as a response to the ongoing online reaction.

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Why Is Sorab Bedi Facing Backlash Over Delnaz Daruwala?

The controversy began after Sorab shared a series of photographs and a video featuring Delnaz on Instagram. The post included affectionate moments, holiday pictures, mirror selfies and a visit to a temple. Introducing her to his followers, he wrote, “Izzat se comment karna, tumhari Bhabhi hai.” The post was reportedly removed within hours, but the pictures had already circulated online.

Following the post, several social media users questioned the age difference between the two and criticised Sorab for sharing intimate moments publicly. Others speculated about the circumstances surrounding his new relationship. However, Sorab has not publicly explained why he deleted the post, and it has not been established that online trolling was the reason for its removal.

Sorab Bedi’s Cryptic Post Draws Attention

Amid the criticism, Sorab shared a new photograph with the caption, “Meri zindagi jaise marzi jeeu,” which translates to living his life on his own terms. The post did not directly address the age-gap comments, nor did he specifically confirm that the message was aimed at his critics. Its timing, however, drew attention amid the ongoing discussion about his personal life.

The episode has also triggered conversations around the scrutiny faced by reality TV personalities when they share details of their relationships online. In Sorab’s case, the discussion has centred on his new relationship, the deleted Instagram post and the speculation surrounding its timing.

What Happened Between Sorab Bedi And Niharika Tiwari?

Sorab was previously linked to Niharika Tiwari after their appearance on Splitsvilla X6. The two also featured together in the music video Sheesha. In September 2026, Niharika announced their separation through an Instagram statement, saying they were no longer together. She also maintained that their relationship had been genuine and requested privacy.

Sorab’s post with Delnaz has since prompted online speculation about when the new relationship began. Some users have raised questions about the timeline, but there is no verified evidence establishing that Sorab was unfaithful to Niharika. Neither the timing of the new relationship nor the reason behind the deleted post has been fully explained by Sorab or Delnaz. 

For now, Sorab’s cryptic message has added another chapter to the social media conversation, while the reasons behind the deleted post remain unconfirmed.

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Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post
Tags: Sorab BediSplitsvilla X6

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Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

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Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

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Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post
Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post
Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post
Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post
Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Age-Gap Backlash After Deleting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala’s Post

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