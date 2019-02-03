Kit Harington revealed the climax of Game of Thrones final season to his wife and co-actor Rose Leslie. Rose is very upset about it and didn't talk to him for 3 straight days, said Kit in an interview. He further said that the ending was not sad or happy for him but was very satisfying, adding that he is not sure whether it is going to satisfy him when he will watch it.

HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones has been on the top of watch list ever since its first episode got aired online. The audience now is waiting for the last and upcoming season of Game of Thrones which is still 2 and a half months away from the release. If you did continuously watch the series for years, you would know that it is totally upsetting if someone reveals you the ending. Game of Thrones lead actor Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, said in an interview that he had revealed the climax to her wife and co-star Rose Leslie and it was a mistake, as this made Rose so upset that she stopped talking to him for straight 3 days. Since Rose was only their till the fourth season she didn’t know the climax of the season and was regularly following the season.

Rose Leslie had played the role of Ygritte who was a wildling and enemy of Night Watchers. Jon Snow who is sent to the Night watchers by his father and late Winterfell King Eddard Stark had to prove his team that he is worthy to become a watcher. Ygritte falls in love with Snow and had to sacrifice her life to save his. Rose played the role of Ygritte until characters death which took place in the fourth season. Both the actors fell in love on the sets and got married in June last year. Game of Thrones actors including Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage attended the wedding which took place at a Scottish castle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More