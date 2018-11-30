Earlier it was Netflix's Sacred Games that has taken over several social media platforms with its hilarious memes and now the spot has been taken over by AmazAmazon Prime Video's web series Mirzapur. Here we have an assortment of all the Mirzapur memes that have been sending netizens into a frenzy:

These Mirzapur memes will definitely make you watch the web series right now!

The web series has already received positive reviews from both the audiences and critics and now the memes are also helping the series in doing a great business. Besides helping the business, the memes are also making tweeple roll on the floor laughing. Every now and then, people are coming with new social media memes using the screenshots of dialogues from the series. Well, we have to agree that the new Mirzapur memes are worth giving a try as they are high on humour and that’s all we need right now. Here we have an assortment of all the Mirzapur memes that have been sending netizens into a frenzy:

The Wikipedia description for the show reads that the series is Amazon Prime Video’s third fiction Indian Original after Inside Edge and Breathe. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others.

