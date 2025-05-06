Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again proved that even without a film, their chemistry can light up the world—this time, one social media post at a time.

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

SRK at the 2025 Met Gala


Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in New York on Monday night (early Tuesday IST), setting the blue carpet ablaze with his regal Sabyasachi ensemble. Dressed in a black full-length overcoat, paired with a silk shirt and trousers, SRK embodied the Met Gala 2025 theme, “Tailoring Black Style”, with poise and panache. But while fans and fashion critics lauded his look, it was his jewellery—rings, a bold neckpiece, and a giant ‘K’ pendant—that truly became the talk of the town. Not one to let a golden moment pass, Kajol jumped into the spotlight with a meme-worthy reaction that had fans in splits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kajol Crashes The Met Gala Party With Shah Rukh Khan—Virtually

Shortly after photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look went viral, Kajol took to Instagram to unleash her inner comic. Sharing photos of herself bedecked in rings and bracelets, the ‘Dilwale’ actress captioned her post, “Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference.” The internet did exactly that—and laughed heartily along the way.

Fans flooded the comment section with applause for her playful dig, calling the moment “iconic,” “classic Kajol,” and “the crossover we didn’t know we needed.” The post quickly gained traction as a witty callback to the duo’s legendary on-screen chemistry.

Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads, Kajol Turns the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s striking jewellery, particularly the oversized ‘K’ pendant, sparked a flurry of interpretations online. Kajol’s cheeky reference to the accessory ignited wild speculation about whether the ‘K’ stood for her name—though fans agree, the true meaning was probably “K for King.”

Meanwhile, designer Sabyasachi also walked the blue carpet alongside other prominent Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Isha Ambani, making this year’s Met Gala a significant event for Indian representation in global fashion.

From Red Carpets To Reels—SRK And Kajol Still Steal the Show

Known for their unforgettable pairing in classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again proved that even without a film, their chemistry can light up the world—this time, one social media post at a time.

Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Filed under

Instagram Kajol SRK At MET Gala

U.S. President Donald Tru

‘India Will Drop US Tariffs to Zero’: Trump On US-India Trade Deal; But No Details...
SRK at the 2025 Met Gala

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show...
U.S. President Donald Tru

Donald Trump Claims US To Bring Bombing Campaign Against Houthis In Yemen To A Halt
newsx

Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Kokrajhar, Assam Late Tuesday Night
Karnataka will take part

Karnataka’s Mock Drill To Have No Impact On Civilian Life; City Prepares For Operation Abhyaas
hacked

Were Indian Defence Websites Hacked? Pakistani Cyber Force Claim Responsibility
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘India Will Drop US Tariffs to Zero’: Trump On US-India Trade Deal; But No Details Shared Yet

‘India Will Drop US Tariffs to Zero’: Trump On US-India Trade Deal; But No Details...

Donald Trump Claims US To Bring Bombing Campaign Against Houthis In Yemen To A Halt

Donald Trump Claims US To Bring Bombing Campaign Against Houthis In Yemen To A Halt

Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Kokrajhar, Assam Late Tuesday Night

Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Kokrajhar, Assam Late Tuesday Night

Karnataka’s Mock Drill To Have No Impact On Civilian Life; City Prepares For Operation Abhyaas

Karnataka’s Mock Drill To Have No Impact On Civilian Life; City Prepares For Operation Abhyaas

Were Indian Defence Websites Hacked? Pakistani Cyber Force Claim Responsibility

Were Indian Defence Websites Hacked? Pakistani Cyber Force Claim Responsibility

Entertainment

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media