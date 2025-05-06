‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again proved that even without a film, their chemistry can light up the world—this time, one social media post at a time.

Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in New York on Monday night (early Tuesday IST), setting the blue carpet ablaze with his regal Sabyasachi ensemble. Dressed in a black full-length overcoat, paired with a silk shirt and trousers, SRK embodied the Met Gala 2025 theme, “Tailoring Black Style”, with poise and panache. But while fans and fashion critics lauded his look, it was his jewellery—rings, a bold neckpiece, and a giant ‘K’ pendant—that truly became the talk of the town. Not one to let a golden moment pass, Kajol jumped into the spotlight with a meme-worthy reaction that had fans in splits.

Kajol Crashes The Met Gala Party With Shah Rukh Khan—Virtually

Shortly after photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look went viral, Kajol took to Instagram to unleash her inner comic. Sharing photos of herself bedecked in rings and bracelets, the ‘Dilwale’ actress captioned her post, “Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference.” The internet did exactly that—and laughed heartily along the way.

Fans flooded the comment section with applause for her playful dig, calling the moment “iconic,” “classic Kajol,” and “the crossover we didn’t know we needed.” The post quickly gained traction as a witty callback to the duo’s legendary on-screen chemistry.

Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads, Kajol Turns the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s striking jewellery, particularly the oversized ‘K’ pendant, sparked a flurry of interpretations online. Kajol’s cheeky reference to the accessory ignited wild speculation about whether the ‘K’ stood for her name—though fans agree, the true meaning was probably “K for King.”

Meanwhile, designer Sabyasachi also walked the blue carpet alongside other prominent Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Isha Ambani, making this year’s Met Gala a significant event for Indian representation in global fashion.

From Red Carpets To Reels—SRK And Kajol Still Steal the Show

Known for their unforgettable pairing in classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again proved that even without a film, their chemistry can light up the world—this time, one social media post at a time.

