Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was a Parrot, Not Caged”

In a scene worthy of a silver screen flashback, actor Kamal Haasan rewound the reels of time during a press meet in Delhi, ahead of his much-anticipated film Thug Life. Recalling the genesis of his journey in cinema, he painted a vivid picture of his early days. “I was a happy child. I was a parrot, not cage, but they taught me, and I repeated,” he said, describing the innocence of a boy who mimicked lines before understanding their weight. He joined theatre at seven, surrounded by brilliant peers, yet destiny had stardom written in bold for him.

“Not the Same Man From ‘Nayakan’”: Kamal Talks Evolution, Mani Ratnam, And Change

Kamal didn’t just reflect—he philosophised. Taking a cue from his real-life evolution and reel-life legacy, he spoke about his artistic transformation. He revisited his collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and said, “We both evolved and changed for the good. That’s why I said retaining sensibilities and changing.” The Nayakan of the ’80s is not the Kamal of today. Like any classic hero, he has adapted, learned, transformed—and emerged stronger with every act. “I have evolved,” he declared, turning life’s reel into a masterclass in reinvention.

In true producer-hero style, Kamal Haasan dropped the curtain on Thug Life’s OTT plans. With flair and foresight, he revealed that his team requested an eight-week window between the theatrical and digital release. “It was not a negotiation or deal breaker,” he clarified. “We are experimenting in this together… and if it works, we would have made it easier for the people to do both businesses.” Kamal, ever the visionary, knows he’s not just selling a film—he’s shifting the industry’s gears.

‘Thug Life’ Set To Hit Big Screens On June 5

Directed by Mani Ratnam and co-written by the legend himself, Thug Life releases on June 5. With a star-studded cast featuring Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf, the film promises high drama, big action, and Kamal Haasan at his most intense. The screen awaits. The show is about to begin.

(With Inputs From ANI)

