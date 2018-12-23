Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora once again spotted together on Saturday night in Mumbai while heading to producer Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas bash. Well, this time the couple was not alone as Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor rode to the party along with the alleged couple. A few days, ago the couple was spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery after having a dinner date together.

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora once again spotted together on Saturday night in Mumbai while heading to producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash. Well, this time the couple was not alone as Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor rode to the party along with the alleged couple. While Sanjay was all smiles to the shutterbugs, Malaika and Arjun were seen avoiding the camera flashing to them. A few days, ago the couple was spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery after having a dinner date together.

It has been a few months since the rumours of Malaika and Arjun dating each other hit the headlines. Arjun has accepted that fact that he has been dating someone on Koffee With Karan 6. “A lot that has happened in the family over the last few months and also with me, which has given perspective for me to answer this. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family,” he replied when Karan asked about his relationship status.

Besides this, the couple was also seen holding hands at Milan airport which gave some content to the rumours. Also, there were reports that the rumoured couple is all set to tie the knots next year. On the other hand, Malaika has always denied to the reports citing that she and Arjun are just good friends. She added that people around them are giving a very different meaning to thier relationship, which is not true at all.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted to be lined up for future while he’s currently shooting for Panipat. Malaika, on the other hand, is currently judging the reality show India’s Got Talent with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More