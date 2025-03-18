Home
Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Aamir Khan officially confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt during an informal media gathering ahead of his 60th birthday. Though they have known each other for 25 years, their romantic relationship began a year and a half ago.

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Aamir Khan with his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt


Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon alongside his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

This marks their first public appearance together after Aamir officially confirmed their relationship. The couple was seen visiting the Excel Entertainment office, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Spotted Together

The paparazzi captured photos and videos of Aamir Khan exiting the office first, smiling for the cameras. He then waited for Gauri, quickly escorting her to their car.

While Aamir posed for a few pictures, Gauri opted to avoid the spotlight and headed straight to the vehicle. The purpose of their visit remains unclear, but it appears that Gauri was accompanying Aamir, who was already at the office.

Both Aamir and Gauri kept their outfits simple and comfortable. The ‘Dangal’ actor sported a printed kurta paired with loose black pants, while Gauri chose a white shirt and grey trousers for the outing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline

Aamir Khan officially confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt during an informal media gathering ahead of his 60th birthday. Though they have known each other for 25 years, their romantic relationship began a year and a half ago.

The actor also revealed that he introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during a private dinner at his home.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt currently works at Aamir Khan Films and has a diverse professional background. She holds an FDA in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of Arts, London, and has prior experience as a hairdresser.

Born to a Tamilian mother and an Irish father, Gauri comes from a distinguished lineage—her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

Despite her long-standing acquaintance with Aamir, she has watched only a few of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir mentioned that she is still adjusting to the frenzy of Bollywood fame.

