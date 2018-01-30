Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan along with Saif Ali Khan are all set to celebrate their close friend Amrita Arora's 40th birthday in Goa. The squad shared their fashionably pictures from the birthday bash on their Instagram accounts as they headed for the birthday bash in their private jet.

Bollywood friendships are a rare sight to behold but that one girl gang that has always stood by each other’s back is none other than Kapoor and Arora sisters. Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her younger sister Amrita Arora. The sister quad are all set to bring in Amrita’s 40th birthday with their extended girl gang. However, one special addition to the quad is none other than Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan.

Malaika Arora shared an adorable photo of the gang on her official Instagram handle. She captioned, “Lets get this party started…ammuuuuuu #bebo #ammuhottyat40 #happy #40 #saifu #happyhippeee #goa. Karisma Kapoor also shared a classy photo of the gang posing along with their private jet and captioned, “#herewecome amu’s40th #goa #friendshipgoals 👭.” While everyone is looking their fashionably best, we just cannot take our eyes off Kareena Kapoor Khan who is rocking an easy breazy white shirt with her statement red lipstick. On the other hand, Nawabi Saif is totally complementing her look with in his all black avatar.

According to a report by PinkVilla, the girl gang has planned an amazing surprise for Amrita. When asked by Amrita if she plans to celebrate her birthday with her girl gang earlier this year, the diva denied and said that they are all busy. The squad had earlier got together to celebrate Taimur’s first birthday at the Pataudi Palace that speaks volumes about their close friendship. Kareena and Amrita are often seen hitting the gym together that makes us grab our best friend and hit the gym right away.

Check out some of the images that have been flooding on the Internet from the birthday bash:

#herewecome🎉#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals👭❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:27am PST