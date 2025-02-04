‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

Netflix has unveiled an exciting slate of Korean content for 2025, featuring a mix of thrillers, romances, dramas, and unscripted shows. The highly anticipated lineup is headlined by the return of Squid Game with its third season, promising to expand its universe and continue the story of its complex characters.

Netflix has unveiled an exciting slate of Korean content for 2025, featuring a mix of genres with Squid Game leading the lineup.

Netflix has unveiled an exciting slate of Korean content for 2025, featuring a mix of thrillers, romances, dramas, and unscripted shows. The highly anticipated lineup is headlined by the return of Squid Game with its third season, promising to expand its universe and continue the story of its complex characters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Squid Game 3 Expands Its Universe

Set to premiere on June 27, Squid Game 3 delves deeper into the aftermath of Gi-hun’s choices amidst overwhelming despair. The new season will also explore the Front Man’s next moves, with a star-studded cast joining the returning favorites, Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun. New additions to the cast include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Gyu-young, ensuring that fans can expect fresh drama and suspense in this thrilling continuation of the series.

A Romance-Filled Start to the Year

Netflix kicked off 2025 with a romantic series, When The Stars Gossip, which stars Lee Min-ho as a space tourist who falls for Korean-American astronaut Kong Hyo Jin. This is just the beginning of a year filled with captivating stories. Also in January, the dating reality show Single’s Inferno returned for its highly anticipated fourth season. Fans also got a taste of medical drama with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, where Ju Ji-hoon plays a genius trauma surgeon rebuilding a hospital team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

February Releases Bring Diverse Themes

As we move into the first quarter of the year, Netflix is rolling out several highly anticipated titles. Starting with Bogotá: City of the Lost (February 4), which follows Song Joong-ki as he navigates Colombia’s black market. Another romance in the lineup, Melo Movie (February 14), stars Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young as aspiring filmmakers chasing their dreams in the industry.

Additionally, Revelations, a supernatural thriller, will take viewers on a gripping journey with Ryu Jun-yeol as a pastor who receives divine messages to punish a kidnapper. The series is a collaboration between Hellbound creators Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, with Alfonso Cuarón serving as executive producer.

March Shows Continue the Excitement

March will introduce more engaging stories, including The Potato Lab, a whimsical romantic comedy starring Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh. Fans of Jeju Island will be treated to When Life Gives You Tangerines, a romance starring IU and Park Bo-gum, which will release new episodes every week starting March 7.

Star-Studded Dramas and Thrillers in Q2

The second quarter of 2025 promises even more excitement with Resident Playbook, a spin-off from the beloved series Hospital Playlist, following ob-gyn residents. Heavenly Ever After will bring a unique twist to romance, starring Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-ku as they find love in the afterlife. Crime thriller fans can look forward to Mercy for None, starring So Ji-sub in a gripping noir action role, while Tastefully Yours features Kang Ha-neul as a chaebol heir turned recipe hunter.

Other high-stakes dramas include Karma, where Park Hae-soo plays a man caught in a dangerous deal, and Weak Hero Class 2, which continues the violent school drama with Park Ji-hoon reprising his role as Yeon Si-eun.

Unscripted Shows and Documentaries

The unscripted slate for 2025 is just as exciting. Kian’s Bizarre B&B will feature YouTuber Kian84’s quirky guesthouse venture, while The Devil’s Plan Season 2 brings together baduk (go) champion Lee Se-dol and Beef star Justin H. Min for a unique competition. The documentary The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies will continue the impactful storytelling of In the Name of God, offering a deep dive into the country’s tragic events.

More Thrills in the Third Quarter

Netflix’s content in the third quarter of 2025 will keep viewers on the edge of their seats with an array of thrilling and heartwarming stories. Wall to Wall, an apartment thriller starring Kang Ha-neul, is one to watch, as is Mantis, a contract killer drama featuring Yim Si-wan. The youth romance Love Untangled, starring Gong Myoung and Shin Eun-soo, will be a lighter option for those seeking something heartwarming.

Other thrilling dramas include Trigger, where Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang go head-to-head in an action-packed storyline, and Aema, a period drama led by Lee Ha-nee. The friendship saga You and Everything Else will star Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, while variety show fans can look forward to Crime Scene Zero.

Year-End Thrills and Unscripted Expansions

The year will close with a series of exciting releases, including Sul Kyung-gu’s 1970s hijacking thriller Good News, and a supernatural romance in Genie, Make a Wish, starring Kim Woo-bin and Suzy. Fans of domestic noir will enjoy As You Stood By, a thrilling series starring Jeon So-nee and Lee You-mi. The Great Flood brings together Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo to face apocalyptic floods, while Cashero will feature Lee Jun-ho as a man with cash-based superpowers.

Two unscripted shows will round out the year: Physical: Asia, a multinational competition, and Culinary Class Wars Season 2, which builds on the success of its first season.

Netflix’s First Korean Animated Film and Period Mystery

Rounding out the 2025 lineup is Netflix’s first Korean animated film, Lost in Starlight, which features Kim Tae-ri as an astronaut in a Mars-Earth romance. Meanwhile, the period mystery Dear Hongrang will star Lee Jae-wook and Cho Bo-ah as they unravel a tale of missing persons and family secrets.

With this exciting array of content, Netflix continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for high-quality Korean entertainment in 2025.