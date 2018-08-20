TV actor Sreejita De in her latest Instagram post embraces the beauty of imperfections. In the picture, she is seen in a sizzling black outfit with the most apt makeup. She started her career with Television's most popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj.

Born in Haldia, West Bengal, Sreejita completed her schooling from Xavier's School

While most of us are busy doing the correct makeup, or finding the correct makeup artist, Indian TV actor Sreejita De is giving some pieces of advice to break free from these ‘perfections’and has been sharing some really sizzling pictures, with a caption, “You have to embrace the idea of imperfection.” The actor played in the famous TV serial Uttaran where she played as Tapasya (Rashami Desai) daughter Mukta.

She started her career with Television's most popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. Following which she appeared in Bollywood in 2008 in Tashan and played the role of Paravati.

Meanwhile, the sizzling actor has been posting immensely on Instagram, which must give most of us makeup goals, though she stresses less on perfections, and calls the idea of imperfection supreme, with a hashtag #MondayMotivation.

In the above picture, she lays emphasis on “Purple- royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition, creativity.”

In the above hot picture, she poses almost like a queen who does not care about the world, with the caption, “They both listened silently to the water, which to them was not just water, but the voice of life, the voice of Being, the voice of perpetual Becoming.”

A winter night… #paris diaries A post shared by sreejita (@sreejita_de) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:42am PST

