Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year in the 2022 POCSO case committed against two minor girls in Thrissur district of Kerala. In handing down its decision, the court has also made observations on the shortcomings in the investigation conducted by the police, including the neglect to take hold of the CCTV footage from the alleged route of the accused’s vehicle.

This decision was passed by Special Judge Remya Menon of Fast Track Special Court-II, Thrissur on November 23. The actor is held guilty under Section 11(i) read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act, and Section 509 of the IPC.

The judge imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000, which, if recovered, will be equally shared by the two survivors in compensation. Ravi has also been granted bail as the judgment is stayed for one month for appealing the decision in the Kerala High Court. The accused has been asked to report himself to the trial court on December 23, 2026.

Why did the court convict Sreejith Ravi despite missing CCTV footage?

One of the significant issues in this case was that of the court’s analysis of the investigation process. According to the defence, the police failed to obtain CCTV evidence about the movements of the car through the route from SN Park Junction up to the apartment complex where the alleged events took place. The court found that the investigating officer was negligent in this respect.

However, the judge argued that the negligence in this matter does not automatically make the statements of the survivors unreliable. The court indicated that the negligence was on part of the investigating officer and it is wrong to use the same to cast doubts on the credibility of the witnesses. In addition, there is the legal doctrine according to which the failure to conduct an effective investigation does not necessarily mean that the accused will be acquitted of the charge.

What did the court say about the minor girls identifying the actor?

Moreover, the defence had raised the issue with regards to the identification of Ravi because the girls had not identified him by name even though he was a Malayalam film actor. This argument was dismissed by the court. The court pointed out the fact that the two survivors had provided the description of the person on the basis of his skin colour, curly hair, and high forehead.

The judge highlighted the point that it is natural for a child to forget or fail to mention the name of the supporting actor but that does not necessarily imply that the identification made by the child was wrong. The girls stuck to their story and the witnesses were confident that the person they were talking about was Ravi. This evidence was the most important evidence in the entire case.

What happened in the 2022 Sreejith Ravi POCSO case?

This case dates back to July 4, 2022. As per the prosecution, the two girls were heading back to their apartment complex after coming out of school in the Aranattukara locality of Thrissur when a man followed them in his black Tata Safari. The prosecution further submitted to the court that the accused had driven his vehicle into the car porch of the apartment and made himself naked before the girls. After the matter came to light, the two victims reported the case to the police.

As per the judgment, the two girls and a relative of theirs spotted the same black coloured Tata Safari on the street two days later. The vehicle was identified by the children, and the relative had also taken down the registration number of the vehicle. The court further took into account the records of the ownership of the vehicle, and it turned out that it belonged to Ravi. The trial court analysed the testimony of the two victims and other evidence provided by the prosecution and found him guilty.

Has Sreejith Ravi been sent to jail immediately?

Though the court sentenced Ravi to one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine, there has been no order of starting his jail term straightaway. After Ravi expressed his desire to take the appeal against the verdict in the Kerala High Court, the trial court deferred the sentence by one month and released him on bail on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond with two solvent sureties and appearing before the court on December 23.

Should the fine be realized, then the money will be distributed equally between the two victims as compensation. Besides, there has been a provision for one more month of rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment of fine. Ravi is the son of veteran Malayalam actor TG Ravi and has acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies.

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