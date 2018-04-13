For how long they will delay membership to me? Now that a girl has removed her clothes and stood on the road, will those people feel ashamed for their acts?. Next time, I will once again go cloth-less in a similar fashion until they give me a membership, Sri Reddy was quoted saying earlier but now the actress will not be given a membership. A sexual harassment redressal forum will be formed in next three to four days.

On Thursday, a press conference was announced to set up a sexual harassment redressal forum by the representatives of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce hours after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Telangana government on allegations of sexual harassment in Telugu film industry. The Committee Against Sexual Harassment as mandated under Visakha guidelines is likely to be formed in three to four days. With 20 members in the panel, 10 members will be from the film industry and rest will be from various other sections of the society including doctors, NGOs, lawyers and government officials.

On Saturday, Sri Reddy protested outside the Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) office in order to highlight the casting couch issues in the film industry. Emotionally upset by her behaviour, MAA dismissed her allegations and declared in the press conference that they won’t be giving her membership in any case. It has also warned the other industry members who will share the screen space with the actress who stripped in front of the MAA office. After the association filed a case against the actress, she was booked under Sec 294 of the IPC (obscene act in a public place).

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian welcomes her first child with Tristan Thompson

“For how long they will delay membership to me? Now that a girl has removed her clothes and stood on the road, will those people feel ashamed for their acts?. Next time, I will once again go cloth-less in a similar fashion until they give me a membership” Sri Reddy said. Sri Reddy also said despite having applied for the membership card she had not been given that. The actress alleged that she had sent nude photos and videos to several people in the film industry who had demanded that so that she could be given a film role.

ALSO READ: October movie review: An intense depiction of human emotions

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra meets PM Modi; opts to wear anarkali after being trolled for wearing a dress

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App