Telugu actress Sri Reddy, who grabbed all eyeballs after she began stripping in front of the Telugu film chambers on Saturday, in protest against sexual harassment and casting couch in the industry, has now made allegations against Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati, brother of Telugu star, Rana Daggubati and has even leaked some of the private pictures of her with Abhiram. The actress, who earlier claimed that she did not get any roles in films despite sending nude videos to filmmakers, has now sparked a huge controversy after leaking her intimate pictures with Abhiram Daggubati.

Talking in her recent interview, Sri Reddy disclosed some shocking information about Abhiram Daggubati. Sri Reddy said, “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to that studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.” In the same interview, she had also said that she will provide the photos as proof as well since that will be her ‘Brahmastra’. Now, she has gone ahead and leaked some private pictures on Twitter.

The actress had also revealed the names of Viva Harsha and many other celebrities who allegedly demanded sexual favours for roles in films. In the lastest, Sri Reddy has alleged that acclaimed director Koratala Siva had inappropriate chats with her. The screenshots from the chat are going viral right now and show how the director of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, Prabhas’ Mirchi and Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage, calls her ‘baby’, confesses that he only ‘flirted with her sometimes with romantic messages’ and asks her to come to meet him.

