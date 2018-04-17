Telugu actress Sri Reddy's explosive revelations about the existence of casting couch in the film industry created an uproar on the internet where some supported her move while others slammed the way she did it. The actress stripped and protested alleging that the local artists were not being given enough opportunities in the industry. Sri Reddy even shared details of her private chat and pictures on Twitter which involved several big names from the south film industry.

The Sri Reddy controversy is on the rise as more and more information about casting couch in the South Indian industry is coming out. Reddy, who started making headlines after her semi-nude strip protest against casting couch in Tollywood industry, has recently slammed Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan over his recent advice to her on handling the casting couch and sexual exploitation issue in Tollywood. Shockingly, Sri Reddy also used derogatory language against the Power Star of Tollywood.

Reportedly, a video went viral on the social media in which Sri Reddy can be seen abusing Pawan Kalyan during a media interaction. While speaking to media, Sri Reddy said, “I am hitting myself with my slippers for calling him my brother. No women should treat you like their brother.” Pawan Kalyan had earlier told media, that rather than sensationalizing the issue, Sri Reddy should immediately go and file complaints with the police. “Instead of protesting in this manner on the roads, they should go to the police and say that injustice has been done. Let them handle it,” Pawan Kalyan had said while talking about the allegations made by Sri Reddy over the casting couch row.

Well, Sri Reddy has created an uproar in Telugu film industry by protesting against issues bothering women in Tollywood. Apart from that, Sri Reddy’s movement of gathering 15 other junior artistes got a solid response. Now, let’s see how Pawan Kalyan would react to Sri Reddy’s comment.

