Telugu actress Sri Reddy made national headlines when she protested by stripping in front of the Film Chamber of Commerce (Hyderabad) against the sexual exploitation of women by Telugu directors and producers among others. Now, the Movie Artist Association (MAA) has lifted the ban on her and have stated they would set up a sexual harassment redressal forum. But was Sri Reddy doing all this for publicity as some people in Telugu film industry allege or was the casting couch allegation a serious one that needs to be addressed now?

Given the growing #MeToo movement across the world, it is not surprising it has caught on in India with more women in the Indian film industry speaking out on Indian cinema’s open secret. The casting couch has reportedly existed for decades in the Indian film industry but is not one that is openly acknowledged or discussed. Sri Reddy is the latest member of the Indian film fraternity to make allegations against and demand justice. To strengthen her campaign, she had put out screenshots of conversations and photos with various people on her social media pages but later deleted them.

In fact, maverick director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted in support of her stating, “Casting couch existed ever since the advent of Cinema a 100 years back. Not getting into individual allegations @MsSriReddy has drawn more attention to the evils of Casting Couch than anyone in the last 100 years and I salute her for that. [sic]” Though many in the Telugu film industry allege it is a publicity stunt and people on social media slammed her for this as well, the truth is that sexual harassment in the Indian film industry – Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood – is a reality. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote an open letter on Twitter talking about the harassment she had personally faced.

— varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) February 20, 2017

“I know many women like me who have been victims of the casting couch. I also know women who have stood up against it and said NO. I believe that’s what is important. To take a stand and say NO… Even if it means you are going to lose that opportunity – it is okay as long as you don’t lose your integrity,” said actress Sruthi Hariharan who had faced the same situation in Kollywood.

Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is known for her outspokenness, had stated in an interview, “Of course there is casting couch in the Malayalam industry. I’m sure that you know that and I know a lot of people know that. I don’t understand why it comes as a surprise at all. It is there in many other industries also. It’s a reality, why are we even shocked about it? There are people in the industry who ask women to sleep with them in order to get a role. I have been asked. They ask very blatantly as if it is their right. I have said NO. After a point, when you have made a mark in the industry, they won’t ask you.”

While many actresses have acknowledged the existence of the casting couch, actress Sri Reddy has pushed the boundaries to draw attention to the issue by stripping in public. Can this be construed as a publicity stunt? Maybe. But the larger issue of sexual harassment needs to be acknowledged, addressed and a forum or committee put in place to deal with such cases across all film industries in India.

Indian laws require companies to form internal committees to investigate sexual harassment at the workplace. The film industries in India are also workplaces for men and women and need to be considered as such. On the downside though, there is the issue of how many women would actually report the issue.

In the case of Sri Reddy, it is only after the directive from the National Human Rights Commission that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce stated it would set up a sexual harassment redressal forum to investigate the allegations.In 2017, the Indian National Bar Association conducted a survey where about 70 percent of Indian women said they would not report sexual harassment at the workplace as they were not confident about the complaint mechanism and also because of the stigma attached to the victims.

Sri Reddy may have been in the limelight in recent days for stripping in public but the issue of sexual harassment is a reality and not a publicity stunt which the Indian film industry needs to deal with at the earliest.

