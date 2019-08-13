Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: On the 56th birthday anniversary of late veteran star Sridevi, let us have a look at her 8 best songs which are still one of the most loved songs of Indian cinema.

Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: Late actor Sridevi was surely one of the most precious diamonds of the Indian film industry. As the nation marks the 56th birth anniversary of the evergreen actress Sridevi, let us remember why is known for changing the face of Indian cinema with her unique film choices, bold avatars, evergreen songs and how most of all, she inspired every woman to be a strong and independent lady and live life on her own terms.

Known for her breathtaking performances in movies like Mr. India, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Lamhe, Banjaran, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Judaai, Sadma, among many others, Sridevi is known as the evergreen beauty who made our lives beautiful with her contribution to the Indian film fraternity with her outstanding work for over 5 decades.

Not only in Bollywood, but Sridevi is also known for her marvellous performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films as well. On her 56th birth anniversary, let us have a look at 8 of her evergreen and amazing songs which will keep her alive in the hearts of all her fans:

Chandni O Meri Chandni from movie Chandni:

Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni:

Tere Mere Hoton Pe:

Na Jane Kahan Se from Chaal Baaz:

Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from Nagina

I Love You from Mr India

Hawa Hawai from Mr India

Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish

Sridevi passed away last year in February when she was with her family in Dubey. She has two beautiful daughters—Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor. Her older daughter Janhvi made her Bollywood debut last year with Dhadak and will be next seen in movies like Roohi Afza and Kargil Girl.

On her 56th birth anniversary, all her fans from across the world express their love for her.

