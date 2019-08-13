Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: Anil Kapoor has recently shared an emotional post for Sridevi on her 56th birthday. He quoted that even after years, she still lives in the hearts. Have a look at the post–

Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: After Janhvi Kapoor emotional note for her mother, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has also shared a heartbreaking note for her sister-in-law Sridevi. In all, it has been one and a half year since the legendary’s actor passed away but even after so much time, she is still living in the hearts of many. The actor delivered some amazing hits and was often called Chandni by her fans.

In his post, Anil Kapoor quoted that he still remembers her adorable smile and all the memories he shared with her. He further said that even after years, she still rules over the hearts and is still remembered every day.

Last year, Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi organised a lovely event on the occasion of her 55th birthday. In the event, Boney Kapoor broke into tears and revealed that his love story is an open book with Sridevi. He further said that her memories and teachings will now become the support system for his entire life. He added quoting that Sridevi will always be with him and her daughters forever. On this birthday, Janhvi Kapoor went to Tirupati temple, to mark the occasion and looked exactly like Sridevi.

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Talking about her achievements, Sridevi has in all appeared 300 films that include Chaalbaaz, Solva Salwan, Mr India and Chandni. In 2012, the actor made her comeback in Bollywood by appearing in Gauri Shinde’s film English Vinglish in 2012. For her achievements and contributions, the actor has also been awarded Padma Shri in the year 2013. Talking about her last appearance, Sridevi last featured in Ravi Udyawar’s film Mom in 2017.

