Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: On the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary, Bollywood's new age actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a special post for her mother. Anil Kapoor has also penned a heartfelt note on Twitter remembering the legendary actor.

Veteran actor Sridevi’s demise left a void in the Indian Film Industry as well as the hearts of millions of fans. Even though she has been gone for more than a year, her memories and work of art remains itched to cinema lovers. However, her demise was particularly hard for her daughter Janhvi Kapoor as she lost her just when she needed the most, i.e her Bollywood debut.

On her birthday anniversary, Janhvi remembered her mother with an adorable post. Sharing a magnetic photo of her beloved mother, Janhvi wished her happy birthday and added, “I Love You’. Under her post, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Dia Mirza among many others have spread love and positivity.

To pay her respect to Sridevi, she also visited the Tirupati temple today with a family member. In another photo shared by Janhvi, she can be seen dressed in a golden lehenga paired with neon green dupatta draped as a saree. She completed her look with a bindi and a small pair of earrings. Needless to say, Janhvi just looks like her late mother in the photo. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has also paid his respects to Sridevi on Twitter.

After a successful debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

