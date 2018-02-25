Sridevi, who started out as a child artiste in Tamil cinema at 13 when she was cast alongside two of her favourite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, in K Balachander's Moondru Mudichu (1976). The veteran actress who was known as the Chandni of the industry and acted in over 250 movies in her career died in Dubai late last night due to a cardiac arrest at the untimely age of 54 and the whole country is in mourning.

She started her career with Tamil films at the age of 13 with Moondru Mudichu and was part of several popular hits including 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Premabhishekam and Moondram Pirai. Sridevi’s debut as a lead in Hindi films began with Solva Sawan in 1978 and she never looked back. Films like Himmatwala, Mawali and Tohfa made her immensely popular among the masses. But it was her performance in films like Sadma, Mr India, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Nagina and Lamhe that eventually made her a superstar.

These are the older films, she started her film career in movies at the tender age of four when she played the role of Lord Kartikeya in Thunaivan in 1969. The actor was equally comfortable shifting gender, playing a boy and girl with ease. She began her career as a child artiste. Some of her memorable films as a child artiste include Bala Bharatham, Prarthanai, Nam Nadu, Babu, Badi Panthalu, and Bhakta Kumbara. She was affectionately called Baby Sridevi even in her teens.

Here are some of her movies as a child artist:

1. Thunaivan(1969): Four-year-old Sridevi made her debut in the Tamil movie Thunaivan. Playing the role of young Lord Murugan, she captured hearts with her performance.

2. Aathi Parasakthi (1971): In 1971, she acted in the Tamil film Aathi Parasakthi as Lord Murugan. Jayalalithaa played the role of Goddess Parvati and Gemini Ganesan was Shiva.

3. Poombatta (1971): She won the Kerala State Film Award for best child artist for her role as Sarada in the 1971 Malayalam movie Poombatta.

4. Maa Nanna Nirdoshi (1970): Sridevi also acted in Telugu movies as a child artiste. Her debut in Tollywood was with the 1970 movie Maa Nanna Nirdoshi.

5. Julie (1975): Sridevi who played roles across the southern industries made her debut with Julie in Bollywood in 1975. It was a remake of the hit Malayalam movie Chattakaari.

6. Yashoda Krishna (1975): The film is based on the life story of Lord Krishna. From the marriage of Devaki and Vasudev to the destruction of Kansa. Sridevi played a younger Krishna.

7. Moondru Mudichu (1976): The movie stars Sridevi and Rajinikanth in major roles. Kamal Haasan did an extended guest role. The movie revolves around three people, a college going girl (Sridevi) and two men who fall in love with her played by Haasan and Rajinikanth. Sridevi was 13 during the filming of the movie and played Hasan’s stepmother.

