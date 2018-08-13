Sridevi birth anniversary: With more than 300 films to her account, Actor Sridevi undoubtedly rules hearts as well as cinema screens. On the occasion of her 55th birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities, as well as fans, have paid their heartfelt tributes to the diva on social media.

From making a debut in Indian Cinema at the age of 4, playing double roles in films like Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Gurudev and Nigahen and shining through as India’s first female superstar, Legendary actor Sridevi has charmed the audience with her iconic performances. With a remarkable work of art spanning over 5 decades, there is truly nobody like Sridevi in the Indian Film Industry.

On the occasion of her 55th birth anniversary, millions of her fans and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower wishes on the superstar. Sridevi’s close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a beautiful photo of Sridevi on his Instagram profile and stated that he misses her very much.

I Truly Miss You Very Much ♥️ A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT

Vivek Oberoi, who rose to fame with the film Saathiya opposite Rani Mukerji, wrote on his Twitter profile that it still seems so hard to believe that Sridevi is not with us today. In his message, he added that she will always hold a special and irreplaceable place in all everybody’s hearts. Film and trade analyst Salil Sand shared two stunning photos of the superstar and wrote that some stories never end, adding that she will always be remembered.

Still seems so hard to believe that the legendary #Sridevi ji is not with us. We all miss you incredibly & will always cherish the lovely memories you have given us. You will always hold a special & irreplaceable place in all our hearts. #HappyBirthdaySridevi #SrideviLivesForever — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 13, 2018

Sharing an ever-so graceful photo of Sridevi, Devotional singer Anup Jalota shared his tributes to the most distinguished actor on her birth anniversary. With this Sophie Choudhary, shared two graceful photos of the diva and wished that may the heavens be celebrating her as we are.

Tributes to the legendary and the most distinguished actress #Sridevi on her birth anniversary… #HappyBirthdaySridevi … pic.twitter.com/1J8kwUoMI4 — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 13, 2018

May the heavens be celebrating you as do we❤️ #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/Z0B425QUhA — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 13, 2018

Here’s how fans are remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary:

Remembering the timeless beauty #Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

Watch her iconic performance in the classic film #Chandni – https://t.co/VfNIZMQdrl | https://t.co/uzYbh3kjhW pic.twitter.com/QbCheq6Y49 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 13, 2018

Distinguished actress #Sridevi was born #OnThisDay. Remembered for her distinct expressions, unparalleled energy & delightful screen presence, she gave accomplished performances in films across the languages. Also appeared as a child artist, she is seen here in #Kumarasambhavam. pic.twitter.com/OSRFdDFN0W — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) August 13, 2018

Remembering the first female superstar of Bollywood, #Sridevi. Her unparalleled beauty & talent is missed, but she lives on – legends always do❤ pic.twitter.com/ekcwsNhsMg — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 13, 2018

Remembring #Sridevi #FirstFemaleBollywoodSuperStar On @SrideviBKapoor's B'day!

A star like you have always shined, In Earth and as well as in the Sky Up above. You may be far away but we can see u feel you always. @AnilKapoor @ArjunKapoorBJP @SrideviKapoor @SrideviFanClub pic.twitter.com/RsLIBLdc2I — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) August 13, 2018

Remembering the most talented & gorgeous of Indian film industry @SrideviBKapoor on her birth anniversary!#Sridevi #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/2wUxB7WUhu — Mithushal kandula (@MithushalK) August 13, 2018

A true legend & icon. Remembering the evergreen #Sridevi on her birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/HSV6sslOJJ — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) August 13, 2018

Remembering an icon, an inspiration and a woman par excellence! An empress professionally and godly-homely mother personally… #Sridevi #SrideviLivesForever #SrideviIsImmortal — La Venus Vida (@LaVenusVida) August 13, 2018

"She Owned Every Frame Of Every Film She Was In."

Remembering Beautiful & Talented Actress #Sridevi Ma'am#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/HPTSON57Yo — Siya Kanhere (@iamsiya_) August 13, 2018

Remembering the Bollywood Chandani-the eternal beauty on her 55th Birthday! Distinguished actress #Sridevi was born #OnThisDay. Remembered for her distinct expressions & unparalleled energy. U r a sparkling diamonds that shine forever. U r always remembered.#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/zSGNCpUF5a — N!K (@Risenik) August 13, 2018

The actress who enthralled us with her beauty n mesmerized us with her acting! #Sridevi is extremely beautiful n one of the finest actresses Bollywood has ever seen.Her craze was mind-boggling n she rose to b the female superstar of Bollywood like no other#HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/3cuqWtSF9T — Gaurav Rajput (@PartapGaurav) August 13, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More