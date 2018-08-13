From making a debut in Indian Cinema at the age of 4, playing double roles in films like Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Gurudev and Nigahen and shining through as India’s first female superstar, Legendary actor Sridevi has charmed the audience with her iconic performances. With a remarkable work of art spanning over 5 decades, there is truly nobody like Sridevi in the Indian Film Industry.
On the occasion of her 55th birth anniversary, millions of her fans and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower wishes on the superstar. Sridevi’s close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a beautiful photo of Sridevi on his Instagram profile and stated that he misses her very much.
Vivek Oberoi, who rose to fame with the film Saathiya opposite Rani Mukerji, wrote on his Twitter profile that it still seems so hard to believe that Sridevi is not with us today. In his message, he added that she will always hold a special and irreplaceable place in all everybody’s hearts. Film and trade analyst Salil Sand shared two stunning photos of the superstar and wrote that some stories never end, adding that she will always be remembered.
Sharing an ever-so graceful photo of Sridevi, Devotional singer Anup Jalota shared his tributes to the most distinguished actor on her birth anniversary. With this Sophie Choudhary, shared two graceful photos of the diva and wished that may the heavens be celebrating her as we are.
