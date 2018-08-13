Sridevi birth anniversary: The legendary actress Sridevi Boney Kapoor was just 4 when she made her acting debut. With her amazing performances in movies like Nagina, English Vinglish, 16 Vayathinile, Gumrah, Mom and Khuda Gawah, she was one of the highest paid actor of Bollywood. Take a look at the best songs of Chandni of B-Town.

Bollywood diva Sridevi Boney Kapoor was one of the best actors of B-Town. From her mesmerizing performances in Himmatwala to starring apposite Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, the gorgeous lady was loved and adored by billions. National Film Award winner Sridevi made her acting debut as a child artiste with Kandhan Karunai in 1967. She was not only a superstar in Bollywood but was also loved in Tamil cinema. From her Bollywood debut in Sadma starring Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover and Silk Smitha to her last film Mom starring Pakistani beauty Sajal Ali, the queen was known for her versatility, beauty, melodious voice and not to be missed expressions.

Sridevi made her comeback with a blockbuster English Vinglish. Made under the banners of Hope Productions, the comedy drama starring Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand and Adil Hussain was released on October 5, 2012. Gauri Shinde directorial English Vinglish was bankrolled by Sunil Lulla, R. Balki, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and R. K. Damani.

ALSO READ: Sridevi birth anniversary: Fans and celebrities pay tribute to India’s first female superstar

Best songs of legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor:

Song: Main Teri Dushman

Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

Movie: Nagina

Initial release: 1951

Songs: Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le

Artist: Ilaiyaraaja

Movie: Sadma

Released: 1983

Songs: Hawa Hawai

Artists: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shashaa Tirupati

Movie: Tumhari Sulu

Released: 1987

Song: Na na na karte karte

Artists: Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Mohammed Aziz

Movie: Ram-Avtar

Released: 1988

Song: Chandni

Artists: Sridevi, Jolly Mukherjee

Movie: Chandni

Release date: 1989

Songs: Mere Haathon Mein

Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

Movie: Chandni

Release date: 1989

Song: Naam Mera Premkali

Artist: Kavita Krishnamurthy

Movie: ChaalBaaz

Released: 1989

Songs: Tu Mujhe Kabool

Artists: Mohammed Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Movie: Khuda Gawah

Released: 1992

Songs: Dhak Dhuk

Artist: Amit Trivedi

Movie: English Vinglish

Released: 2012

Songs: Raakh Baakhi

Artists: Jonita Gandhi, Rianjali

Movie: Mom

Released: 2017

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More