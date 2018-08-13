Bollywood diva Sridevi Boney Kapoor was one of the best actors of B-Town. From her mesmerizing performances in Himmatwala to starring apposite Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, the gorgeous lady was loved and adored by billions. National Film Award winner Sridevi made her acting debut as a child artiste with Kandhan Karunai in 1967. She was not only a superstar in Bollywood but was also loved in Tamil cinema. From her Bollywood debut in Sadma starring Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover and Silk Smitha to her last film Mom starring Pakistani beauty Sajal Ali, the queen was known for her versatility, beauty, melodious voice and not to be missed expressions.
Sridevi made her comeback with a blockbuster English Vinglish. Made under the banners of Hope Productions, the comedy drama starring Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand and Adil Hussain was released on October 5, 2012. Gauri Shinde directorial English Vinglish was bankrolled by Sunil Lulla, R. Balki, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and R. K. Damani.
Best songs of legendary actor Sridevi Boney Kapoor:
Song: Main Teri Dushman
Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
Movie: Nagina
Initial release: 1951
Songs: Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le
Artist: Ilaiyaraaja
Movie: Sadma
Released: 1983
Songs: Hawa Hawai
Artists: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shashaa Tirupati
Movie: Tumhari Sulu
Released: 1987
Song: Na na na karte karte
Artists: Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Mohammed Aziz
Movie: Ram-Avtar
Released: 1988
Song: Chandni
Artists: Sridevi, Jolly Mukherjee
Movie: Chandni
Release date: 1989
Songs: Mere Haathon Mein
Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
Movie: Chandni
Release date: 1989
Song: Naam Mera Premkali
Artist: Kavita Krishnamurthy
Movie: ChaalBaaz
Released: 1989
Songs: Tu Mujhe Kabool
Artists: Mohammed Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy
Movie: Khuda Gawah
Released: 1992
Songs: Dhak Dhuk
Artist: Amit Trivedi
Movie: English Vinglish
Released: 2012
Songs: Raakh Baakhi
Artists: Jonita Gandhi, Rianjali
Movie: Mom
Released: 2017