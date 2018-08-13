As the nation remembers legendary actor Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary on August 12, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a throwback photo on her instagram account. In the photo, the ever-so-beautiful Sridevi can be seen holding Janhvi in her arms while Boney Kapoor can be seen standing behind them as they pose for an adorable photo. Even though Janhvi chose to not write a caption, she said a million words without saying anything at all.

Earlier this year, India lost one of the most celebrated actors of the country Sridevi in Dubai on February 24 when she had gone to Dubai with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to attend a family wedding. In a heartfelt note posted on her birthday, Janhvi had written that even with all the emptiness, she can still feel her love. She can still feel her protecting her from sadness and pain and every time she closes her eyes, she only has positive things to remember.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

After making a debut at the age of 4 in Tamil film, Moondru Mudichu, Sridevi went on to act in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. With memorable films like Chandni, Nagina, Khuda Gawah, English Vinglish and Mom, the diva had emerged as India’s first female superstar.

Post a successful debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 