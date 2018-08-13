Sridevi birth anniversary: On the occasion of legendary actor Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary, her daughter and next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a throwback photo. In the photo, Sridevi can be seen holding Janhvi in her arms while Boney Kapoor along with the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

As the nation remembers legendary actor Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary on August 12, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a throwback photo on her instagram account. In the photo, the ever-so-beautiful Sridevi can be seen holding Janhvi in her arms while Boney Kapoor can be seen standing behind them as they pose for an adorable photo. Even though Janhvi chose to not write a caption, she said a million words without saying anything at all.

Earlier this year, India lost one of the most celebrated actors of the country Sridevi in Dubai on February 24 when she had gone to Dubai with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to attend a family wedding. In a heartfelt note posted on her birthday, Janhvi had written that even with all the emptiness, she can still feel her love. She can still feel her protecting her from sadness and pain and every time she closes her eyes, she only has positive things to remember.

After making a debut at the age of 4 in Tamil film, Moondru Mudichu, Sridevi went on to act in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. With memorable films like Chandni, Nagina, Khuda Gawah, English Vinglish and Mom, the diva had emerged as India’s first female superstar.

Post a successful debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

