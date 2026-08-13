Sridevi Birthday: She Was Just 4 When She Started Acting, Earned A National Award And Made History; 7 Facts About The Superstar

Even years after making her debut, Sridevi continues to inspire many as one of the greatest actresses Bollywood has ever seen. Brought up in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, the actress entered the industry during her childhood days, going on to become one of the rare talents to make a mark for themselves within multiple industries, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Described by many as India’s first superstar lady, Sridevi spent more than five decades making a lasting impact through her talent. As we mark her birth anniversary today, here are seven interesting facts about the star that will give fans a peek into her remarkable journey.

Did Sridevi Really Start Acting At The Age Of Four?

Yes. Sridevi made her acting debut as a child artiste, having joined the industry at age four. At this stage, the actress performed mainly in South Indian productions. She initially worked within Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

What Was Sridevi’s Real Name?

Sridevi was born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She adopted the screen name Sridevi as her film career developed and eventually became one of the most recognisable names in Indian cinema.

Why Was Sridevi Called Bollywood’s First Female Superstar?

One thing about Sridevi that sets her apart from other actresses in the industry is that she became a massive star in her own right, which wasn’t always easy to do as a woman. According to reports, Sridevi was once hailed as “the female Amitabh Bachchan,” showing how much people admired her. She was also reportedly the highest-paid actor of her time.

Did Sridevi Really Turn Down Jurassic Park?

Sridevi reportedly received an offer from Steven Spielberg for a minor part in his film Jurassic Park in 1993. However, she reportedly passed on the opportunity, citing two reasons: firstly, she felt that the role was beneath her stature, and secondly, she was engaged in her Hindi film projects.

Did Sridevi Ever Sing For Her Films?

Yes. Sridevi also lent her voice as a playback singer for films including Sadma, Chandni, Garajna and Kshana Kshanam.

Which Film Earned Sridevi Her National Award?

Sridevi won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mom (2017), which became her final full-fledged film appearance. The role added another major honour to an already celebrated career.

Why Did Sridevi Take A 15-Year Break From Acting?

Following a successful stint in cinema throughout the 1980s and 1990s, actress Sridevi took time out to devote herself to family life. Her return to acting after 15 years came in 2012 with the release of Gauri Shinde’s romantic comedy English Vinglish. Not only did it receive positive reviews, but the performance showed just how much star power she still had.

Despite passing away in 2018 aged 54, Sridevi’s legacy lives on in Indian cinema. The actress made her debut as a child artiste, starred in many iconic movies and earned national awards along the way. Her journey from child star to national award-winning female star of Indian cinema makes hers one of the greatest careers in the industry’s history.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason